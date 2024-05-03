New Commissioners And Portfolios

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has sworn in 24 Commissioners and inaugurated 19 Special Advisers who, with other top political appointees, will constitute members of the new expanded Executive Council as his second term administration enters full throttle.

The Governor who administered the oath taking ceremony on the affected appointees at the new Executive Council Chamber Government House Owerri on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, also proceeded to immediately assign portfolios to the 24 Commissioners.

The Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Chief Patrick Ekeji, the Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), Barr. Sydney Emeka Agbor, the Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services), Chief Ferdinand Uzodimma, the Political Adviser and Head of Political Bureau, Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu and the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser, Media, Chief Oguwike Nwachuku, were the first set of senior political appointees who were led in the oath taking rituals.

In his remarks after the swearing in and inauguration ceremonies were completed, Governor Uzodimma hinted that more appointments will still be made in due course to fill vacant positions in some critical ministries.

However, in the interim, he assigned the position of the Commissioner for Lands to his Office as part of efforts to restore sanity in the said ministry where, of late, Imo people have increasingly lost confidence in the handlers of the ministry, occasioned by avoidable demeanor.

Governor Uzodimma urged all the Executive Council members to use their positions and inter-personal skills and relationships to ensure success in their ministries, agencies and departments and on the job assigned to them in general.

He reminded them that his reelection for a second tenure places enormous responsibilities and great expectations on the government and the appointees, hence there should not be room for excuses and complacency.

“The performance of the second tenure must be better than the first term,” he insisted.

Governor Uzodimma once more brought the issue of personal integrity of the appointees to the fore, noting that how Imo people feel about them is equally important to him.

He insisted that they must “conduct themselves with decorum and with all sense of responsibility.”

The Governor reiterated the importance of the oath of office the appointees took and reminded them that “it is not a mere ritual but a serious act that places huge responsibilities on your shoulders.”

He therefore reminded them that as public officers they must “behave differently bearing in mind that the public will beam their searchlight individually and collectively,” on them.

He advised on the need to realise that their new position requires tough approaches where only those who persevere will triumph.

Governor Uzodimma told the audience that the appointees were chosen based on their individual merit, hence their “integrity and performance on the job is at stake and a lot is expected of them from Imo people and Government.”

He recalled his administration’s abhorrence to corruption and commended them for agreeing with his injunction to ensure total realisation of the Shared Prosperity 3R Government following lessons they learnt from their two-day retreat, and asked them to endeavor to “work the talk.”

As part of measures to monitor performance, the Governor reminded the appointees that a Monitoring and Evaluation Unit had been established in his Office and that there will be quarterly assessment and evaluation of each of them.

“There is no time to waste, as all eyes must be on the ball,” he enthused.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the appointees, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr COC Akaolisa thanked the Governor for finding them worthy and inviting them to “share in the glory of a government and a Governor that is doing very well.”

He promised that their team will “bring honour and not shame to their family” and that they will, to the best of their ability, give their best to ensure they don’t disappoint the expectations of the Governor, Government and the people of Imo State.

The event was attended by prominent Imo personalities, including the wife of the Governor, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Head of Service, Barr. Raymond Ucheoma, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Irene Chima, the All Progressives Congress Chairman in Imo State, Dr. Macdonald Ebere, the Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional rulers, HRH Eze EC Okeke, the Chairman of Imo State Council of Elders, HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, former APC Chairman in Imo State, Chief Marcom Nlemigbo, business mogul and APC leader in Imo State, Chief Tony Chukwu, HRH Eze Oliver Ohanweh, among other important dignitaries.

Some relatives of some of the appointees were also around to witness the occasion.

Full Portfolios Of Imo State New Commissioners:

1. Hon. Declan Emelumba — Ministry Of Information, Public Orientation and Strategy.

2. Dr Chimezie Amadi — Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Governance.

3. Hon. Barr. Ralph Nwosu — Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Developments.

4. Chief Cosmas Maduba — Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

5. Hon. Mrs. Nkechi Ukwu — Ministry of Women Affairs and Vulnerable Group.

6. Hon. Bede Eke — Ministry of Housing And Urban Planning.

7. Dr. Sir. Chika Benson Abazu — Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Business.

8. Ozo Obinna Ogwuegbu — Ministry of Water Resources.

9. Hon. Modestus Osakwe — Ministry of Homeland Security.

10. Hon. Anyanwu Anselem Ezechinyere — Ministry of Budget and Economic Development.

11. Barr. Emenike Ejikeme Chuks Major — Ministry of Environment and Sanitation.

12. Hon. Onyeoha Obinna Evaristus — Ministry of Sports And Youth Development.

13. Chief Mrs. Ruby Emele — Ministry of Local Government Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

14. Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya — Ministry of Science/Technology/Innovation and Engineering.

15. Chief C.O.C Akaolisa — Ministry of Justice and Attorney General of Imo State.

16. Hon. Chucks Okoro Nathan Chukwuemeka — Ministry of Finance.

17. Chief Sir. Ifeanyi Oruh — Ministry of Rural Development and Empowerments.

18. Hon. Ernest Ibejiako — Ministry of Industry and Solid Minerals.

19. Barr. Godswill Chukwuemeka Mgbudem — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources.

20. Dr. Prosper Ohayagha —Ministry of Health.

21. Hon. Emeka Okoronkwo — Ministry of Special Duties

22. Prof. Johncliff Nwadike — Ministry of Education.

23. Barr. Jerry Egemba — Ministry of Tourism, Security and Culture.

24. Chief Nwabueze Oguchienti — Ministry of Power and Electrification.