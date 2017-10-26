Following reports that, the UPP is making adventures to drag into the party, a seasoned politician and perennial governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu into its fold, fear has gripped Chief Osmond Ukanacho, who flew the party’s ticket in the last governorship elections.

Trumpeta had in last weekend edition reported that, the UPP is eyeing Anumudu for governorship position in 2019. The Newspaper’s report, emanated from the facebook page of the party Chairman of UPP Dr. John Egbuchulam, who spoke glowingly about Anumudu.

In a later post by Ukanacho monitored by Trumpeta, the former candidate of the party in apparent exhibition of fear, enjoined the UPP to be mindful of accepting new members.

Egbuchulam had in the post announced that UPP made a big catch in getting a personality like Anumudu.In the post, Egbuchulam was quoted to have said.”The UPP family feels great and joyful to welcome great thinkers – Chief Barr. Humphery Anumudu and Chris Nwadiogu into our family”.

However, Ukanacho while commenting states “Let us shun food is ready politics, and embrace grassroot politics of total genuine change. Let join UPP now and eradicate Imo of heartless, greedy winners takes it all syndrome politicians and Nigeria at large.

Ukanacho’s reaction is enough signal that the painful former governorship candidate may have been astounded by the reported entrance of Anumudu into the party.