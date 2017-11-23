House Member Mike Iheanaetu Declares for Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency

The member representing the good people of Aboh-Mbaise state constituency in the Imo state House of Assembly, Rt . Hon. Mike Iheanetu, popularly called, the Akwaa Akwuru Mbaise has declared his interest to contest for the Federal House of Representatives seat for the Aboh Mbaise / Ngor Okpala Constiteuecy during the 2019 political dispensation.

Hon .Iheanetu made the declaration while addressing the PDP leaders and party officials of Aboh Mbaise local Government at the Viola Onwuliri Conclave, Ibeku. Hon Mike in his speech pointed out that Aboh mbaise and Ngor Okpala has a long standing agreement of one term representation only. In his explanation, chief Iheanetu traced the origin of their relationship to 1999 to 2003 when Hon. Greg Eguh represented the Federal constituency. When it becomes the turn of Aboh Mbaise in 2003 to 2007, Emeka Ihedioha defeated Teo Ekechi, cliff Ogbede, Mathew Ogunka and Austin Aguguo.

According to Iheanetu, in the year 2007-2011 , it became the turn of Ngor Okpala to produce the federal member.

In 2010, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha led the people of Aboh Mbaise on a fraternal visit to the people of Ngor Okpala, his maternal home. The mission was to beg Emeka’s maternal uncles to cede the Ngor Okpala slot to him ( Emeka) since Ngor Okpala is his maternal home hence, a bonafide citizen of Ngor Okpala .

The first meeting between Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala according to Iheanetu was held at the residence of chief…..

The second meeting was held at the residence of the Apex leader, Chief Goddy Onyewuenyi and finally, the matter was resolved by both politicians, Traditional Rulers and non politicians such as Ndy Okereke Onyuike at the palace of HRH, Eze Kele Okereke.

With this arrangement therefore, Rt hon . Emeka Ihedioha gratefully inherited the 2007-2011 turn of his maternal home, Ngor Okpala, though keenly contested by Ekechi, Mathew, Austin and cliff also. Barr. Austin Aguguo did not stop at the contest; he further pressed the matter to the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Explaining further, Iheanetu held that 2011-2015 was naturally the turn of Aboh Mbaise to produce the Federal Rep for Aboh Ngor Okpala. Much as it was the turn of Aboh Mbaise, the Same four aspirants from Ngor Okpala contested the Aboh Mbaise slot.

The 2015-2019 slot understandably belongs to Ngor Okpala. Aboh people, as promise and commitment keeping people ensured that no Aboh Mbaise person contested against Ngor Okpala for the 2015-2019 period.

The indefatigable and sagacious political strategist, Akwaa Akwuru finally informed his people that the 2019- 2023 is the turn of Aboh Mbaise to produce the Federal rep member for the federal constituency.

Hon. Mike therefore, presented himself and declared his intention to represent the Aboh Mbaise /Ngor Opkala Federal constituency come 2019.

While praying for God’s grace and his people’s support to actualize his dream, he promised to return the Federal constituency to the enviable heights it gained.

In his response the Aboh Mbaise local government PDP chairman, Hon. Obinna Onuama congratulated Rt Hon. Mike Iheanetu for making up his mind to represent the Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency. The Chairman assured Hon. Iheanetu of a level playing ground and fairness to all the aspirants.

The event was graced by the PDP stalwarts in Aboh Mbaise among whom are Okenze Val Igbo, Immediate past PDP chairman Aboh, Nze Ikwu, Chief Maxwell Nnawuihie , women and youth leaders.

Meanwhile, Hon Chima Okereafor from Ngor Okpala LGA described Iheanetu’s statement as a lie from pit of hell.

He said “Iheanetu : “LIES FROM THE PIT OF HELL”. The declaration by Hon. Mike Iheanetu for the House of Representatives in 2019 is rather unfortunate. It shows how greedy and politically overzealous some people can be. The truth is that there is nothing wrong with ambition but when it is done without the minutest conscience, it becomes irresponsible and irritating. That Aboh Mbaise just handed over to Ngor Okpala after twelve years and another Aboh Mbaise person is aspiring to go again is an insult on the sensibilities of the Ngor Okpala race. Hon. Iheanetu’s story on how Ngor Okpala allowed Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to take their turn as a maternal son is a lie from the pit of hell. All these stories are only designed to give his aspiration some credibility. It is also clear that Hon. Iheanetu is not a proponent of equity and therefore, does not believe in the Owerri governorship slate. Ngor Okpala, l am sure will be so insulted not only by this oppressive ambition but the fact that it is a slap on them. We will cross the bridge when we get there”.