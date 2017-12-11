Apparently worried by critisms that always trail most of his comments and actions, the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has vowed to keep quiet for now.

Okorocha made this known on Sunday during the regular church service at the Government House, Chapel Owerri.

According to the governor during the church service detractors of the Rescue Mission Government want to turn things up side down for him through character assassination and unconstructive critisms. He hinted that what he said about his sister becoming the commissioner for happiness in now been misunderstood by many who want to paint him black in the eyes of the public. “Everything I say people misunderstood me. I will now stop talking and do more of strategies”. Okorocha submitted.

Speaking further, Okorocha regretted why people should accuse him of using over N500m to mould the image of President Zuma when it is not true. In addition, he also vowed not to reveal his secrets again to anybody but believe in action, since according to him action speak louder than voice .Okorocha insisted that he is going to be a different man so that he can successfully complete his existing programs and shame his detractors.

On the issue of Keke ban in Owerri, Okorocha explained that he wants to maintain sanity and not to victimize anybody. According to him, Keke is causing a lot of obstruction in Imo State, adding that any Keke operator who disobeys the law will have himself to be blamed as he must surely face prosecution.

I want Imo to look like a modern model state by next year” he hinted.

Okorocha also urged Imolites to shun the activities of detractors and face the realities of life. He maintained that Imo State must be better in our own time, adding that things must have to change for good “it is now or never”, he concluded.