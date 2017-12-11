By Onyekachi Eze

The recent exit of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP appears to have given sleepless nights to Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Rochas Okorocha who occupies the stool of South East APC governor’s forum is not taking Atiku’s defection to PDP for granted.

This could be deduced from governor Okorocha’s voice while fielding questions from journalists at Ondo State shortly after his decoration with an honorary award by the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko Ondo State.

Owelle Okorocha admitted that the exit of the former Vice President from APC is a big blow which will definitely affect the party in the next political outing.

He said that it was not the best for APC to lose such a Big fish, adding that Atiku is a political heavy weight and as such must have left with party structures and membership.

Similarly, he affirmed that APC will not relax especially now that Atiku who carries some political weight has left for PDP. He added that APC will make amends and ensure that Atiku’s place and position is filled up accordingly.

On another twist, Okorocha reaffirmed his solidarity to President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

He however, Okorocha blasted Asiwaju Bola Tiunbu on recent statement which says that APC governors have no right to endorse the President for a second term.

The Imo governor described such statement from a National leader of the party as an aberration and slap which came to him as a shock.

Owelle Okorocha asserted that on his statement about Buhari’s second term bid, he only addressed it to the governors, who did not say a thing against it. He wondered why Asiwaju could be crying more than the bereaved.

“But he commands my respect and I don’t want to join issues with the National leader of my party. What I mentioned was for the governors and secondly what I said was just for the Governors. Governors alone do not determine the flag-bearer of a party. Governors can only contribute only 37 votes, we still have over 5,000 votes up there” Okorocha said.