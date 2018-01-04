



History was again recorded in the annals of authors Worldwide on December 28, 2017 as an Imo State born academia, Dr Acho Orabuchi (Ph.D, M. P. A, N. B. C T) presented his literary work entitled, “views from America”, A sojourner’s memoirs, A Repertoire of Action for Nigeria’s Development.

The author is an indigene of Ogberuru in Orlu LGA, Imo State, Nigeria. A lecturer at Texas University, United States of America, and a columnist in the Sun Newspapers.

The launching of the masterpiece was held at the Rockview hotel Owerri, which recorded a greater number of dignitaries from the political, Religious, Traditional and Business classes across boards.

Among the dignitaries were Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Senator Osita Izunaso, Hon Val Mbamara, Mr Ejike Orabuchi, Hon Eugene Dibiagwu, and Hon. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu who served as the chief launcher.

In his keynote speech, the author, Orabuchi said that having stayed in America for over 35 years, the state of the Nigerian society is still nothing to write home about, which according to him was his major inspiration into authoring the book. He opined that only if Nigeria could borrow a leaf from the American system, there would be a great development.

Acho Orabuchi submitted that such will happen through transparent leadership and responsive government which will be preoccupied by how to create sustainable jobs, security and other better means of livelihood.

Meanwhile, part of events that heralded the launching was an award of “Excellence in Leadership” honored to Acho by the coalition of Imo Youths. In a lighter mood, he dedicated the award to his late father, Engr. Michael and the entire Nigerian Youths.