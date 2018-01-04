Imo APC on Fire Uwajumogu Fires Okorocha New Year Bomb

The seeming frosty relationship between the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and the Senator representing Okigwe zone, Benjamin Uwajumogu has entered another dimension with the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly throwing jabs at the governor.

It would be recalled that the centre can no longer hold for the duo who were political soul mates between 2011-2015. The division commenced when Okorocha suspected Uwajumogu of aligning with Senator Ifeanyi Araraume to distance from the activities of the Rescue Mission administration accused the Senator of being an ingrate who could not reciprocate the kind gestures he extended to him during their four years romance as number one and three citizens of Imo State respectively.

At several fora of the APC and people of Okigwe zone, Okorocha reportedly lashed at the senator and ended up selecting a leader for the zone in the person of Rt Hon Acho Ihim even as he tactfully gave a commissioner in his cabinet, Prof Nnamdi Obiareri, the nod to gun for the zones senate in 2019.

But Uwajumogu launched a verbal attack back to Okorocha at a recent APC leadership meeting at Isiebu, the country home of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, a leader of the party in the state. Reports have it that the senator while making reservations about the governor accused the number one citizen of Imo State of compelling him sell his quarry to him in order to raise money to run for the Senate seat in the last election.

While accusing the governor of showing dislike to loyalty, Uwajumogu traced his relationship and association with Okorocha to the 80’s. He said that as a speaker, he kept faith with Okorocha and ensured he had a peaceful first tenure but had to sell his quarry so as to finance his elections.

Uwajumogu accused the governor of refusing him financial assistance and after he was left with no choice but to sell his quarry to him.

The speech of the senator was part of the highlight of the APC gathering. It would be recalled that a former media aide to Uwajumogu had in an outburst revealed how the former Speaker refused a N3bn inducement and three months favour to act as governor in order to remove Okorocha before 2015 election, which he rejected.