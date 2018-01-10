Trumpeta Managing Editor Gerry Ogu Bags “Aguejiejemba” Title

Managing Editor and Co-Publisher of Trumpeta Newspapers Hon Gerry Ogu, 26th December 2017 was conferred with the Chieftaincy title of Aguejiejemba of Avuvu, Ikeduru by the Traditional Ruler of the community Eze Engr.Francis Mezu Anukwu.

The ceremony which attracted galaxy of personalities from and within the State was in commemoration of the coronation ceremony of Eze Anukwu (Eze Udo 11 of Avuvu Community)

Hon Ogu was among the six personalities who were conferred with the titles of Nze and Chieftaincy at the ceremony. Speaking at the ceremony at the central school Avuvu, preceded by a thanksgiving service at St Charles Catholic Church Avuvu, Eze Anukwu appealed to the community to embrace peace as his reign is anchored on all inclusive government.

Eze Anukwu made it clear that he has forgiven all those who opposed his ascendancy to the throne and urged them to reciprocate the gesture by also forgive him in any way he injured any of them.

He paid glowing tribute to the recipients of the titles by describing them as worthy ambassadors of the community who have served and made positive contributions towards the unity, development and growth of the community.

The ceremony attracted eminent personalities like the Deputy Governor Prince Madumere, Barrister Humphrey Anumudu, Chief Martin Agbaso, Chief Ike.C.Ibe, Sir Jude Ejiogu, Dr Obi Njoku, General Oguledo, Air Vice Marshal Frank Oparah, Col. Sylvester Onugha (Rtd) among many others too numerous to mention.