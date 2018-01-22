Sir Jude Ejiogu Eulogize Mother-in-law As Ezinne Lady Bernice Ada-Njoku Goes Home @87

By Amaechi Kingsley

The remains of Ezinne Bernice Ada Njoku (Nee Ada Anyanwu), Mother-in-law to the immediate past Secretary to Imo State government, Sir Jude Ejiogu had been committed to mother earth in her husband’s compound, Umuakanu, Ehime Mbano LGA, Imo State after lying in State.

During a funeral mass held for the Njoku matriarch at Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church, Umuakanu Owerre, Ehime Mbano, a team of Clergy men led by Most Rev. Dr Amatu in his sermon, beckoned on the bereaved family and Christendom to always pray and take the world as a temporary place in preparation for eternity to inherit God’s kingdom as death is no respecter of any man.

The clergy men admonished well to do individuals in the society to imbibe the practice of giving and sharing with less the privileged around them and advised them to always obey God’s commandments.

The Imo State first family represented by the first Lady, Mrs. Nneoma Okorocha, felicitated with the Njoku family and Sir Jude Ejiogu. She noted that late Ezinne Bernice Ada Njoku lived a life of selflessness and believed that mama is seated at the right hand of God.

In a tribute to the late Njoku matriarch, Son-in-law to the deceased and former SGI, Sir Jude Ejiogu stated that the late matriarch was of great virtue, a rare gem highly resourceful, industrious, courageous and a role model to the womanhood who was devoted to the ideals of Christian faith as her exemplary leadership and pragmatic character earned her many admirers.

The APC apex leader in Owerri North LGA and Governorship hopeful maintained that Ezinne Bernice Ada Njoku’s death is no doubt a painful loss not only to the immediate family but Imo State in general as he prayed God’s to grant the repose of late Ezinne Bernice Ada Njoku eternal rest in his bosom.

Dignitaries present at the funeral, Prince Lemmy Akakwem (Ogbaozuoha), Chief Sir ADC Uche (Odiuko Ehime Mbano), former SA on Security to Imo State Government, High Chief Zeek Martins Nnadozie, Principal Officer to Imo State Government on Artisans, Hon. Christian Ezibe, former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Mrs. Lady Ann Dozie in their separate remark stated that the deceased live a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age of 87. The consoled the Njoku family and Sir Jude Ejiogu as they prayed for the repose of her soul.

Other dignitaries present were; Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu, Hon. Chike Okafor, Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo, Eze Oliver Ohanwe, Hon. Uche Nwosu, Hon. Chidi Ibe, Sir Jude Ejiogu mandate group, Ejiogu women group and host of other dignitaries.