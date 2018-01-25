By Samuel Ibezim

Newly employed engineers in the Ministry of Works have been charged to brace for work as they would be posted to the 27 Local Government Areas of the state to supervise ongoing roads construction and ensure that contractors construct quality roads with drainage system where necessary.

The Commissioner for Works, Chief Mrs Josephine Udorji gave the instruction to over 54 fresh engineers during an interactive session on what their work entails as instructed by Gov. Rochas Okorocha. The honorable commissioner reminded the employees that they are field workers and must prove their wealth of knowledge so as to help the government actualize her aim of constructing quality roads. She also read out the rules and regulations guiding the ministry.

In a chat with journalists at her office, Hon. Udorji thanked Gov. Okorocha for giving attention at her ministry and promised not to disappoint him. Speaking further on the fresh workers, she assured that their welfare is her major concern as it will steer them to give their best. She said that over five vehicles of the ministry have been fixed and fuel money provided for effective supervision and the staff are happy to call her “Madam talk and do”

On happenings in the Ministry of Works, she said “when His Excellency came on board for the second tenure, he had done 15km of asphalted roads with drainages in the 27 local government area. Now, I came in and continued from where the former commissioner stopped and did 7km of asphalted roads with drainages in the 27 local government. And we have special local governments like Ideato North, Ngor-Okpala and Mbaitolu where special funds were given because of their peculiar nature. That made His Excellency to give one billion naira to these local governments and the first part of the money was released before raining season. Now, he has released the second tranche of money.”

Commissioner Udorji informed that traditional rulers were given 500,000 naira each for grading of rural roads while 120 million naira has been released to each local government out of the one billion naira for construction of ring roads connecting to the next local government. She assured that urban renewal is ongoing in Okigwe as Owerri and Orlu have seen enough of the roads.

In a related event, journalists joined her convoy to supervise ongoing road constructions along Nwaorieubi to Umuaka and to Okwudor. There, the commissioner alongside journalists interacted with the contractors and they assured that every observation would be considered towards constructing quality roads.