Even as divergent views continue to trail the recent decision of governor Rochas Okorocha to back Chief Uche Nwosu for the 2019 governorship ticket of the APC, fresh reports have it that the decision to support his Chief of Staff may after all be a ruse as the pendulum may finally swing to the side of Chuks Ololo who hails from Owerri zone.

After keeping his followers guessing on his anointed candidate for the successor race, Okorocha on Monday gave an indication that Nwosu would get his support if he joins the race. The governor while meeting with Owerri APC Leaders who paid him a courtesy call disclosed that his Chief of Staff who is also his son-inlaw has the capacity to continue from where he stopped.

As various shades of opinions continue to follow the expression of Okorocha, Trumpeta can reveal that the governor is positioning Nwosu to test the reaction of the public against his plan to install a successor, before unveiling another inlaw Chuks Ololo.

Trumpeta learnt that the decision to fly the kite using Nwosu was a decoy was to distract those opposed to him producing a successor after his tenure in 2019. Okorocha had while offering reasons why he has kept the name of the successor to his chest disclosed that early release of the identity will spell doom for the choice as all forms of attacks will be targeted at the person. True to Okorocha’s prediction, a backlash has followed Uche Nwosu’s name since his mention.

Further revelations have it that while trying to use the name of his Chief of Staff to whether the storm, Ololo, is waiting on the wings to be packaged to grab the chance.

Sources disclosed that Okorocha is using Ololo as option B to produce a successor. It was gathered that since Nwosu commands a cult followership among Rescue Missionaries, the political apostles of Okorocha’s government, there is need to build the political structure to produce Okorocha’s successor around the Chief of Staff. The source who pleaded anonymity but a stakeholder in Rescue Mission further stated that Nwosu will be used as the rallying point for Okorocha’s political machinery for 2019 governorship. “Whether it is Ugwumba movement or not what matters is about who Okorocha wants to use the platform to install. If you can remember what he told the press last week about his successor. That if he names the person now, it will be too early because the opposition will rubbish the person. Don’t mind the naming of Chief of Staff. It is a smokescreen, the man behind the mask is Ololo”.

Continuing, the source said “you know Ololo is not too popular to be introduced at this stage. What we intend to do is to use Ugwumba Movement rooting for Nwosu to deliver him when the chips are down. Uche Nwosu is just the rallying point. The main man is Ololo”.

Trumpeta further learnt that Ololo became the man because of his Owerri zone background and another in-law to Okorocha.

An indigene of Egbelu Obube in Owerri North LGA of the Sate, Ololo served as a two time TC Chairman of the area before winning APC ticket for a Federal House election in 2015. He is married to Ogechi, the younger sister of Okorocha, the Deputy Chief of Staff and Commissioner For Happiness and Couples Fulfillment. Recently as part of the plot to package him for governorship seat he bagged the Omenneji title of Owerri zone.