Okorocha’s Man in South Africa, Zuma, Sacked from Office

By Onyeananam Edmund

One of the international allies of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo State, South Africa’s President, Jacob Zuma have been relieved of his post, as political leader of the African Nations Congress ANC in Africa’s most celebrated nation.

It would be recalled that on his return from Nigeria after receiving honours from the Imo State Governor including a gigantic statue, President Jacob and his team encountered series of leadership crisis including outrage over what South African’s described as a deceitful show and conceptual prostitution.

The matter took a dramatic turn shortly after the secretary general of ANC’s highest decision making organ, Ace Magashule and his Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte delivered to President Jacob Zuma, their resolve, to dismiss him from office.

It was gathered that the two party officials arrived at Zuma’s official residence in Pretoria yesterday morning which resulted in the issuance of a sack letter. Report has it that the party officials spent about 90 minutes at the residence of Okorocha’s man who was stunned by the sudden visit.

Trumpeta learnt that the ANC took a firm decision to recall Zuma after a Marathon meeting on Monday that stretched into the early hours of Tuesday. The synergy between delegates grew sour as debating parties failed to reach a consensus as at that time, which prompted the President of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa to leave the venue of the meeting, at St. Georges Hotel, outside of Pretoria to discuss with Zuma.

The ANC President and Zuma however returned only to be trapped in a lengthy discussion which lasted another three hours.

Trumpeta was informed that the governing party unanimously agreed to address a news conference to speak on its plan to oust Zuma from office.

Further information has it that reasons behind the sack is as a result of the problem posed by Zuma’s position as President after Ramaphosa won a hotly contested election to the Presidency of the party last month. Warring parties in South Africa said since there cannot be two captains in a ship, the party began the move, to ask Zuma to step aside.

Imolites are worried that Zuma’s Exit from the glorified throne as a Party President will spell doom for Nigeria and Imo State in particular owing to the fact that President Zuma through his numerous pictures and multi-million naira statue have been portrayed in the mind of Imolites as a symbol of good and people oriented leadership.

It is on record, that Governor Rochas Okorocha last year partnered with Jacob Zuma Foundation to further spread the free education scheme and its philosophy across the African continent. The partnership was further cemented with Jacob Zuma’s induction into the Imo State hall of fame.

To prove his determination to establish a strong bond with President Jacob Zuma, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is reported to have ignored verbal missiles targeted at the South African Government under Zuma, which they described as anti-Nigerian with allegations of inhuman treatment making the rounds.

Speculations have already taken the centre stage as citizens wait in anticipation for Governor Okorocha’s response which according to them determines the fate of Nigeria/South Africa diplomatic ties.