MADUMERE IS THE SOLUTION FOR IMO GOVERNORSHIP IN 2019- EX COMMISSIONER EMMANUEL EKWEREMBA

Hon. Barr Emmanuel Ekweremba, Former Commissioner of Petroleum and Environment Imo State has called on Imo People to queue behind Prince Eze Madumere for the 2019 Imo Governorship race. According to the cheerful lawyer cum politician, Prince Eze Madumere has the best mien that is requisite for the sustenance of the legacies of the Rescue Mission having served as Chief of Staff and later deputy Governor. He enumerated that Madumere has exhibited unprecedented loyalty so will be loyal to the well being of Imo State as their governor which will help him to hit the ground running from the very first day in office.

Barr Ekweremba explained that Imo don’t need a new comer but one that will come to consolidate the democracy dividends of the Rescue Mission Government among which is the free and quality education at all levels in Imo State. He continued that free education at all levels in Imo need to be sustained because it would have benefitted almost all the families in Imo State in one way or other. Some of the people that are aspiring to be Imo governor expressed at the glare of televisions on the impracticability of the Programme but to God be the glory it is now seven years and still running. He further said that Madumere has understudied his Boss, and that that the experience garnered all these years coupled with him being a very good listener made him the best man for the job.

According to him Madumere has been tested and trusted considering he hasn’t had any unquestionable issue since he came into public life. Other qualities of Madumere the vibrant Ex -Commissioner unveiled were his sacrificial mien which made him decide going to prison to ensure that the wishes of Imo People was realized in 2011.

Barr Ekweremba noted that Imo has been rescued so need Madumere’s loyal leadership quality for its sustainability. Looking elsewhere will amount taking Imo 50 years backwards which will be suicidal to the growth and development of Imo State, he concluded.