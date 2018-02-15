Aftermath of Resignation :Anxiety Over Statue of Jacob Zuma in Owerri

Tunji Adedeji

Fear and anxiety have enveloped Owerri, capital city of Imo state over the resignation of Jacob Zuma, the President of South Africa.

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State is currently at the centre of a meltdown on Twitter as Nigerians; especially Imolites are now asking him about what becomes of the statue he erected in honour of the controversial South African President, Jacob Zuma who less than 48 hours ago stepped down from power after a tumultuous nine year reign.

Scores of livid users on social media platforms expressed their disgust and distaste, with some wondering why Okorocha, who also has a habit of courting controversy would erect a statue for a man whose tenure was riddled with corruption allegations.

“Okorocha’s friend Zuma resigns on corruption charges. Show me your friend and I will tell you who you are,” one Twitter user tweeted.

In total disappointment in what Imo State Governor had done, Imolites and South Africans have taken to social media to vent their anger for the governor to have erected an honorary statue for a man who is said to be facing over 700 cases of corruption charges in his home country.

It will be recalled that the President had visited Imo State so that his foundation would have a partnership with Governor Okorcha’s foundation, which he said was in a bid to cater for the underprivileged children in Africa.

Following his visit and conferment of a chieftaincy title, Governor Okorocha unveiled a statue of the South African President which got a large number of online users talking.

Eventually, the people of South Africa have also sparked into a great rage after seeing their president immortalized in another country.

After nine years in power, Jacob Zuma announced Wednesday he was immediately resigning from the office of president of South Africa.

He outlasted scandal after scandal, but could not survive overt rejection by his party. The new leader of the African National Congress, Cyril Ramaphosa, had made it clear that Zuma’s time was up, and, had he not resigned, he would have been forced out by a vote of no-confidence. Zuma’s exit clears the path to power for Ramaphosa, who will become acting President.