ORLU SENATE SEAT: UZODINMA’S PDP GROUP CONFUSED OVER OKOROCHA’S AMBITION

The camp of the Senator Representing Orlu Zone in the Senate, Senator Hope Uzodinma in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, are at crossroads over the next party to jump into.

Trumpeta learnt that confusion is reigning in the camp who has severed relationship with the other arm of PDP since the Supreme court made a pronouncement on who is the titled party officials between the faction of the eventual winner, Markafi and Sherrif.

This newspaper reliably leant that before now, Senator Okorocha has been discussing with the Okorocha led APC and the APGA for a fusion ahead 2019 election. Reports have it that, initially, there was an unsure agreement where the camp of Uzodinma was promised a soft landing with a Senate ticket of Orlu zone should the faction join the rescue mission government to back the anointed candidate for governorship. Also, another report has it that there were talks with the state arm of APGA, where grants were to be handed to the Senator for joining the party. In this regard, the Uzodinma camp set up a committee to look at the offers available and take a decision on the appropriate new party to join.

Weeks after the committee ended its report, the Uzodinma camp is yet to take a final decision until the governor came up with his interest to run for governor thereby foreclosing the chances of the group joining APC.

A recent interview Uzodinma granted to a national newspaper showed that the deal with Okorocha may not work out following statements credited to the Senator who took a swipe at the governor over complaints from Imolites concerning his style of governance. At the end Uzodinma could not make any categorical statement on next line of action thereby fuelling speculation that they are yet to make up their minds on which party to join ahead 2019