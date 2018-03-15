With barely one year to vacate from Government House, Owerri, former associates of the governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha have started opening up on how he has been running the affairs of the State since he came on board in 2011.

One of those who have made a scathing remark on Okorocha is the erstwhile political soulmate and confidant, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu.

It would be recalled that when Okorocha was elected seven years ago, Uwajumogu and other 26 lawmakers came up too in different party platforms. But the Ihitte/Uboma representative was of the PDP. It was the instrumentality of Okorocha that changed the tide and saw him emerge the Speaker against the principle of Ranking that gives opportunity to two-time lawmakers to hold key principal position against freshers.

However, the political romance has nosedived to deep rooted animosity with both parties engaging in verbal exchanges. Okorocha had not only called the former Speaker an ingrate in the public but also vowed to stop his re-election with the endorsement of Prof Nnamdi Obiareri, a serving Commissioner as would be successor for the Okigwe zone Senate Seat come 2019.

But the Senator representing Imo North Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, in what looks like a revenge has come hard on the Governor by accusing him of running t he State like his private estate.

In an interview he granted a nationally daily (Sun) last week, the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly opened up on his feud with the governor by stating that Imo has become the private enterprise of Okorocha where he dictates what happens at will without consultation or inputs from other stakeholders.

According to the senator, “the fact that a lot of interest groups within APC were leaving the party in droves because the party in the State was not properly managed shows that Okorocha is running the State as a private enterprise.

Elaborating further, Uwajumogu said “I can reliably inform you that for over three years leaders, stakeholders and governor were never invited on matters affecting the State”.

The former Speaker further warned that “Okorocha should also know that APC has grown beyond where one man will decide what happens. Decisions are collectively taken for the good of all members. He should realize that the interest of major stakeholders must be given due consideration”.

On what he felt might have triggered off the governor’s desire to stop his second tenure at the National Assembly, Uwajumogu has these to say “ the governor’s plan to install his son-in-law as his successor did not go down well with not only me but most people in the State. And I made my stand known to the governor and his reaction is to plot how he will push me out of the Senate”.

Speaking further, Uwajumogu dismissed Okorocha’s anointment of Prof Nnamdi Obiareri as the next Senator of Okigwe zone adding that “it is a tragedy because the governor appears not to realize that in a democracy he doesn’t have the capacity to determine who will represent Imo North at the National Assembly in 2019”.

Trumpeta recalls that for four years, Uwajumogu was the number three citizen of Imo State and involved in the critical aspect of governance.

Meanwhile, determined to ensure his inlaw is the chosen one to merit the APC ticket and go ahead to become his successor in 2019, Governor Rochas Okorocha has officially presented Chief Uche Nwosu to APC stakeholders in Imo state.

Trumpeta learnt that at an elaborate meeting of APC members loyal to the governor held at the Government House, Owerri, on Wednesday Okorocha did not hesitate to inform those present that his choice for the plum position is Nwosu who also functions as son in law and Chief of staff.

Okorocha, while addressing the gathering restated his earlier stand that the husband of the first daughter law is the most qualified to be the next governor of Imo adding that anyone with a better candidate should endorse and present to the public for assessment and acceptance.

The Governor was quoted as saying that he believes in continuity and that that is why he solidly believe and endorse the candidacy of Nwosu.