Oru East Collapses To PDP •As Reginald Nwaneri Joins IMHA Race, Assures Constituents

A new life was injected into the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Saturday March 24, 2018 during the official declaration of Mr Chiagoziem Reginald Nwaneri of his interest to represent Oru East in the Imo State House of Assembly in the upcoming general elections.

In his presentation, he posited that it is time to change the representation pattern of Oru East, saying, Oru East is a land of a rising sun which will never be relegated while discussing the State’s affairs.

Mr Nwaneri disclosed his mission in 2019 is driven by the love and passion to the service to humanity. Also, he frowned at the poor representation in the past years.

The International Business tycoon decried the egocentric nature of some politicians who are only concerned about their welfare, against the interest of the masses. He added that the land of Oru East cries for a liberator.

Buttressing his leadership potentials, Chiagoziem revealed of his numerous human, philanthropic and benevolent dispositions in Amiri land and across the LGA, pointing out that he has always been living up to the genuine love for his people before his political ambition.

Clamouring for supports, he assures of better days ahead, and to work on the improvement of the living standards. Prior to that, he assures of sponsoring and moving of vital bills/motions that would promote humanity, bring Oru East to the World map.

“This is the day the Lord has made, I feel honored by the acceptance. The welfare of Oru East should be a great concern for every altruistic indigene, and that is why I want to offer myself as a tool for redemption in the land of Oru East. I see politics as a tool for service and not for self enrichment. Through the help of God, our collective effort, PDP will reclaim all lost glories”. Mr Chiagoziem Nwaneri asserted.

Reacting, a PDP Chieftain, Chief Osita Nwaneri (Ogbuhuru-uzo 1) having affirmed to be playing an elderly role towards the political journey of Chiagoziem said, since his political experiences for over 40years, he has not seen similar declarations with such a colouration, acceptance and content.

Chief Eric Offordirinwa (Apex leader) and Barr Eric Nwokeji recounted the party’s losts in the past. They expressed optimism that 2019 will be a difference. Also, they reposed confidence on the aspirant’s requisite experience.

In their separate speeches, the LGA party Chairman, Comr. Anayo Nwanjezi, State Chairman represented by Mr Emeka Ibe, Chief Dan Nwanojuo, and Chief Tony Nwaneri salute Chiagoziem’s courage for contesting under the ‘almighty PDP ‘.

Admonishing the contestant on the need to be focus and abiding by the party’s constitution, they reiterated their resolve on free, fair and credible primaries. It was recalled that imposition and ‘playing god’ has been a bone of contention for their failures, which they opined is a thing of the past now.

However, Mr Nwaneri was told never to play a politics of bitterness and avarice.

Meanwhile, he was endorsed by Omuma ward as the only candidate, while Mr Nwaneri donated 10 party sign posts and flags to the 10 INEC wards in Oru East.