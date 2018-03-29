I will Pull Imo Out of poverty clutches, Declares For Governor– Sam Daddy

By Justice Nwafor

Irked by the increasing rate of poverty in Imo state, the senator representing Owerri zone in the Upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has officially declared his intention to run for the governorship seat of the state.

He, unequivocally, promised to resuscitate the economy of the state, and “pull it from the clutches of poverty”.

The event which attracted political bigwigs of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, extraction, took place at the party’s state headquarters amidst fanfare.

Flanked by his wife, Senator Matthew Ogide representing Edo south Senatorial district, and other political bigwigs, Senator Anyanwu read out his declaration speech. He enumerated the ideals a democratic government should represent, which, according to him, are reflections of the will, acceptability and desires of the masses.

He, hence, revealed that his desire to run for the governorship seat of the state is propelled by the need to assuage the sufferings of Imo people through wealth creation, employment generation and poverty reduction.

“My goal is to serve as a bridge between the leadership and people, to ensure that the state is pulled out from the clutches of poverty, while ensuring timely payment of pensions and full restoration of civil servants’ salaries and emoluments”, he stated.

Senator Anyanwu also promised that his government will focus on developing the economy of the state and make it the hub of South East market through the identification and development of viable areas of comparative advantage.

“We will restore local government system and town unions, giving them every necessary support that will bring about grassroot development; reposition agriculture as vehicle for job creation, wealth generation and food security; decentralize the health sector in preparation for a universal health care system; embark on a comprehensive infrastructural development, while upgrading the existing ones”, the senator declared in his speech.

During his speech, Senator Matthew Ogide declared his support for senator Anyanwu, and revealed the entire PDP caucus at the red chamber has thrown its weight behind him.

Chairman of the party in the State, Barr. Charles Ezekwem while addressing the crowd at the event assured them of the party’s readiness to give every aspirant a level playing field.

He specifically promised them that the era of impunity and imposition of candidates is over and urged them all to work to ensure PDP emerges victorious at the 2019 polls.