HOW OWERRI ANGLICAN BISHOP, OKOROCHA BOWED OUT

By Amaechi Kingsley

The Bishop of Owerri Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Cyril Okorocha on Tuesday June 2018, bowed out from office after twenty years of service in the Lords vineyard, shepherding God’s flock at the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of our Lord (CATOL) Owerri.

Events marking the send forth of Bishop Okorocha last weekend at CATOL Owerri as observes by Trumpeta Newspapers was trailed with mixed reaction as parishioners who thanked God for the life of Bishop Okorocha and family after 20years reign in Owerri Diocese also noted that he will be greatly missed.

Speaking to Trumpeta Newspapers after a Church service in honor of Bishop Okorocha, the Registrar/Clerk Anglican Diocese of Owerri, Sir Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN) in his send forth message titled “Bishop Cyril; The Teacher And Apostle Of Christ” described the Bishop Okorocha as an uncommon Apostle of Christ, a teacher per excellence, noting that he will remain eternally indebted for all his teachings.

Mr. Elezianya Onyekachi said that Bishop Okorocha legacies and impact will be remembered by the Anglican Communion. He advised Anglican faithful to be steadfast and always be prepared as Christians.

Mr. Aso Emmanuel added that Bishop Okorocha served God with honesty, dedication and converted souls. He noted comparatively that Bishop Okorocha is among the best as he excelled in his calling.

The Bishop of Okigwe Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Edward Chukwuemeka Osuegbu maintained that God has used Bishop Okorocha to make the Anglican Communion proud in Imo haven done creditably in building an edifice with great number of priests who are children of God and touched many lives in this part of the world.

Earlier, Bishop Okorocha said that his retirement was the outcome of an accomplished task being Bishop after 20years. He admonished the incoming Bishop, members of the Anglican Communion and Christendom not to derail from the undiluted words of God as he assured his continued support in propagating the Gospel.

Bishop Cyril Okorocha,from Nekede community in Owerri west LGA of Imo state was born today seventy years ago.

He was consecrated bishop at the Cathedral Church Oshogbo in Osun state on the 13th day of December, 1998. He’s the third bishop of Owerri Anglican Diocese.

For twenty years, he reigned and shepherded the Lord’s flock task that requires utmost care, patience, understanding of the word of God and the human behavior.

I will not bore you with many words a d works of the retiring Bishop, but I must say the following, just for the records!

According to those who know him well, “A lot of people might not agree with his leadership style but he has never left anyone in doubt about his faith. Bishop Cyril is also human with his human sides, no man is perfect…But God alone knows the heart of men”.

“He always comes late to meetings, but whenever he comes, he comes with the spirit of God, making everyone present forget the time and listening patiently till the meetings were over. And no man or woman has ever been hurt on their way from any of his gatherings since these twenty years of his Episcopacy. A way to tell you that he has the unction of God on his ministry”.

“Bishop Cyril never sold his Diocese to politicians and people of the dark world. He would rather avoid them than making them heads in the various units of the diocese. This is a lesson for the new Bishop”.

“Meanwhile, the Rt Revd Emmanuel Maduike, the bishop of Ikeduru diocese will oversee the affairs of Owerri pending when a new Bishop is nominated”.