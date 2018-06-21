Ahead 2019 Onyeagbako Promises To Industrialize Imo If Elected Governor

Frontline governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Charles Onyeagbako has promised to give Imo State a new lease of life by making industrialization and technological development the hub around which his administration would rotate.

Chief Onyeagbako stated this last Thursday during an interactive meeting with LGA Chairmen and Secretaries of APGA at the party’s secretariat in Owerri.

Chief Onyeagbako frowned at the present condition of the State whereby there is so much unemployment, gloom and hopelessness among the people as a result of the inability of the administration to come up with any blueprint for industrializing the state which he attributed to lack of creativity, ingenuity and a complete lack of understanding of the needs and priorities of the people.

He disclosed that Imo state is blessed with abundant natural and human resources across the 3 geo-political zones of the state, but lamented that these could not be taken advantage of due to misplacement of priorities by the present administration.

The APGA governorship hopeful maintained that if elected governor in 2019, one of his priorities would be to ensure that the unemployed youth are engaged in meaningful employment as, according to him, the greatest form of social investment is a meaningful employment and improved standard of living.

Chief Onyeagbako who is a former State Chairman of APGA as well as former Executive Chairman of Owerri North LGA decried the abject poverty ravaging the state as a result of unpopular and in human government activities, arguing that Imo state should have been ahead of Anambra State, but today, the reverse is the case.

He urged APGA members and Imolites to ensure that mediocres and people coming to learn governance do not get their mandate as such a mistake would lead to toiling with their future and the destinies of generations unborn.

However, he urged them to consider the antecedents, integrity, capacity of those seeking their mandate and not be swayed or enticed with material things at the expense of the future glory of the State.