The plan by the Mbaise Traditional Rulers Council led by Eze Leo Nwokocha to give a “Reserved” Chieftaincy title to Chief Uche Nwosu, the Chief of Staff, Government House Owerri, and son inlaw to the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has thrown monarchs in Mbaise Nation into crisis following allegation of Funds running into millions of Naira to have changed hands for the title.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, Chief Uche Nwosu was billed to be titled at the Iriji Mbaise ceremony which usually takes place annually and attracts who is who in Mbaise land.

This year’s ceremony is fixed for August 15, 2018, where the entire Traditional Rulers in Mbaise would gather to honour Uche Nwosu.

However, hardly had the news filtered out that Mbaise Monarchs would crown Uche Nwosu, than there was uproar within Mbaise and disapora, calling for the cancellation of the chieftaincy title on Nwosu.

Following this development prominent sons and daughters of Mbaise including various youth organizations threatened to cause mayhem should the Uche Nwosu chieftaincy ceremony hold.

As a result of this, Trumpeta learnt that some Elders of Mbaise waded into the problems, and in the process discovered that an alleged twenty seven million naira (N27M) exchanged hands to help the Traditional Rulers to prepare for the ceremony, which many saw as a ploy to allow Nwosu make inroad into Mbaise Nation for his controversial 2019 Imo Governorship election.

Trumpeta learnt that the Mbaise Traditional Rulers Council led by His Royal Highness Eze Leo Nwokocha has denied ever collecting any money from Uche Nwosu for the ceremony.

But to avoid Mayhen during the ceremony, the Elders of Mbaise were said to resolved that this year’s Iriji Mbaise should be celebrated at communities and home levels and no more at the centre where all Mbiase people gather together.