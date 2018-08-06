How Fake Cleric Attempted To Steal Car In Assumpta Cathedral

A suspected criminal, named Gabriel Chidera Okani, from Umuebule Okporo, Orlu in Orlu LGA of Imo State, last weekend, created a scene at the Maria Assumpta Cathedral Church, Owerri, as he was allegedly caught trying to steal a vehicle from the premises.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, on Saturday, held ordination mass for consecration of new priests for the church.

Trumpeta learnt that while the program was on, the suspected Okani attempted to steal a vehicle parked in the premises before an eagle-eyed security operative caught him.

It was gathered that as part of the decoy, the suspect, who when caught, claimed to be a seminarian, wore a white cassock to pose like a clergy.

The suspect on interrogation confessed to his desire to commit the crime before luck ran out of him adding that the other gang members who planned the deal with him were waiting at Control Post as at the time of his arrest.

According to him, after a survey on the vehicles for possible removal, especially Toyota Camry Cars, and the security on ground, he will send signals to the partners in crime waiting outside to finish the job. The suspect who was paraded in the church was presented to the Archbishop, AJV Obinna before he was handed to police for further investigation.