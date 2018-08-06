By Onyekachi Eze

The 2019 governorship ambition of Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Samdaddy) has received a great boost, as Chief Joseph Chukwuma Ikunna hands over Ohaji/Egbema, Oru West, and Oguta Federal Constituency campaign office to the “Divine Mandate Movement”.

Chief Ikunna was the 2015 House of Assembly Candidate for the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

He is a seasoned administrator, an industrialist, and International business mogul, who joined politics out of his desires to further enhance the standard of living of humanity.

At a sensitization tour of the Senator last Thursday in Oru West, Ikunna surprised the guber aspirant with a campaign office, which was instantly commissioned.

Also, he collapsed all his campaign structures for the guber bid of Samdaddy.

According to the Uzinaumu born technocrat, he chose to align with Samdaddy under the People’s Democratic Party for his pedigree and landmark achievements.

Chief Ikunna opined that Imo State stands a better chance to bounce back by 2019, if the electorates do massively vote for Samdaddy.

He retorted thus, “To the people of Oru West, I will never mislead my people. There is a Divine Mandate Movement blowing around which has illumine the souls of many who gathered here today. There is only one man in Imo State that has the bravery, the agility, the passion of restoring all lost hopes, and that person is Samdaddy. Just as I have never lied to you all before; I promised of citing an industry here in Oru West, and I did it. I have virtually fulfilled all the promises I made, and hold me responsible if he fails to govern effectively”.

Earlier in his address, the Oru West PDP Chairman, Comrade Kenneth Akunnakwe described Samdaddy as a vibrant young man whose antecedents speaks volume of.

He said his political experiences so far qualifies him for the position he is vying for.

Akunnakwe also entreat party men and women to vote wisely based on competence, a humble person who has the political will and power to wrestle power with the APC come 2019.

Responding, Senator Anyanwu expressed satisfaction for the rousing welcome showered on him by Oru West constituency.

Expressing optimism ahead of 2019, he declared himself as the most qualified for the race, especially as Imo is in dire need for a true rescuer.

In his words, he said, “I am the last man standing in the PDP who can restore normalcy, peace, rule of law, to the people if I emerge a Governor.”

He faulted the APC led administration from the Federal to the State, stressing that it’s only a pragmatic PDP Government that can liberate it from the ‘mess’ the APC regime put it into.

“A lot of people have been subjected to a sorry state due to the Executive rascality. If PDP comes back to power, we are going to bring back motorcyclists and Keke riders, because since they were sent on an exile, nothing has changed.”

Samdaddy cited an instance with the just concluded Ekiti State elections, saying PDP will not leave any stone unturned.