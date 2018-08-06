By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Faces were gloomy with feelable angst as students of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, marched out in their numbers to, peacefully; protest the death of their colleagues in auto crashes which took place on Sunday and Monday morning, respectively.

The Sunday crash which happened in the evening involved two students. Trumpeta enquiries revealed that one of the students died on the spot while the other was severely injured and was in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital, at the time of filing in this report.

A source who craved anonymity narrated that the students were crossing the highway, which connects Imo and Rivers States, when the speeding vehicle rammed into them.

On Monday morning, another student, who was believed to be pregnant, was also crushed by a speeding vehicle.

These crashes precipitated the students to embark on the peaceful protest. It was gathered that the students barricaded the main gate of the school preventing entry into the institution.

When the public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Mr Darlington Oparaocha was contacted, he described the death of the students as disheartening.

“ In Imo Poly we are like one family and that is why the students barricaded the entrance to the school to register their anger over what happened to three of their colleagues”, Mr Oparaocha said.

He also revealed that the school authority postponed examinations that were supposed to be written on Monday to a later date, in support of the students, peaceful protest.

“Imo Poly family cries whenever our students or staff cry, An injury to one is an injury to all” he stated.