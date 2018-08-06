2019 Imo Guber ANRP Guber Hopeful, Dr Nath Uba Assures Effective Governance

By: Amaechi Kingsley

As the road to 2019 General elections draws nearer and as part of his burning desire to restore hope to the common man, the Abundant Nigerian Renewal Party, ANRP Gubernatorial hopeful, Dr Nath Chukwudi Uba has assured effective and efficient governance for Imo people come 2019.

In a chat with Trumpeta Newspaper in Owerri recently, the United State of America based medical expert and Industrialist with a prestigious record in banking (UBA) said for Imo to experience economic transformation, only a credible candidate with administrative pedigree and plans to provide enabling environment needed for an inclusive growth and development in the state is needed at Douglas House come 2019.

Dr Uba who had designed a special health care program “Mobile Clinic On Wheels” that should have benefited Imolites in the 27 LGA’s during Governor Ohakim’s administration, identified quality education, well articulated infrastructural development, agricultural Industrialization, affordable housing, rural development, effective and efficient health care system, as his key priorities if he emerges as the governor of Imo State in 2019.

The Ezeoke-Nsu Ehime Mbano entrepreneur turned politician elaborated on his template for ensuring Industrialization of diverse sectors in the State which he said will proffer clear-cut opportunities for employment and sufficiency imperative towards achieving set objectives for the State.

The advocate of labor and workers benefits assured Imolites as part of his burning desire to restore dividend of democracy accrued to them for good governance in line with his party manifesto.

Dr Nath Uba, from his rich profile, graduated from Yaba College of Technology in Accounting, he also has a B.sc in Business Administration from the University of Lagos from where he proceeded to the Julian King University Huston Texas USA. He obtained his Master’s and Doctorate Degrees in Ministry majoring in Family Counseling, with other professional certificates in Ideal professional Institutes of Nursing in Miami Florida, USA, for his associate degree in Nursing.

Dr Uba’s discipline, Obedience and humble beginning in life paved way for his academic qualifications and key positions he held under several Organizations both in United State of America and Nigeria. He is a devoted Christian, a philanthropist, business developer and married to Lady Callista Nkeriu Uba, they are blessed with four beautiful children and a wonderful home.