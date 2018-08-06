Municipal Agog as Austin Amadi Declares for Owerri Zone Reps Seat in APC

By Orji Sampson

It was indeed a carnival like of gathering at the Oha-Owere hall last week Thursday at Tetlow road by School road, Owerri during the declaration of Dr Austin Amadi (Okwuruoha Owere) to run for the Owerri Federal Constituency seat under the platform of All Progressives Congress APC.

Making his intentions known to the party faithful in Owerri Municipal Council which was also attended by non party members, Dr Amadi disclosed that is major interest is to empower youths of his constituency through employment.

While making known his campaign promises, the APC house of Reps hopeful stated that his believe in human rights of his fellow citizens will energize him to sponsor bills that shall guarantee workers promotion, salary increment and, gender rights protection adding that he intends to run effective constituency office for consultative purposes as well as to promote inclusive representation for the constituents.

Earlier in his welcome address during the event, the LGA Party Chairman, Hon Francis Nweke stated that the rancor in the party has been overcome following the leadership dexterity of His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha thanking party faithful in the LGA for their steadfast.

He however stated his happiness over Dr Amadi’s intention and that though Owerri Municipal deserves to produce the next Reps member but that the primary election will determine the parties candidate.

Also speaking, An Apex Leader of the party in the area, Amb. Jude Agbugba expressed satisfaction over the Umuororonjo born legal Icon declaring to go for his people while stating that Dr Amadi is more than qualified and possesses the capacity to give the constituency effective representation.

Lending his voice during the carnival like event Hon Emeka Udensi, Chairman of Non-Indigenes in Municipal pointed out that what the aspirant is aspiring for falls under the field he measured insisting that he is the right man for Owerri zone.

Some of the dignitaries who attended the event include; Chief Emma Amadi (Elder Brother to Dr Amadi and Proprietor of Bombolino Hotels), Chief Nze Joe Agor, Hon Gladys Amuneke, Dr Oby Ibekwe, Mrs Stella Obiekwe, Hon Alex Ojiri, Oha Boniface Anukam etc.