Imo Guber: Ajaero Declare Interest in APGA, Promises Job Creation Through Agric Reforms

By Orji Sampson

Following his desire to bring sanity to the system of governance and reformation of Imo State economy, one of the vibrant labour activists, comrade Jude Ajaero has declared interest to run for the Governorship of the State under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

Making his intention known to group of Journalists in his campaign office over the weekend, at Wetheral road, opposite St. Mulumba Catholic Church, Owerri. Comrade Ajaero expressed dismay over the State of affairs in the state wondering why most states in the South East including Imo has not gone into mechanized and commercial agriculture.

Promising to create jobs through a revitalized and working agricultural system, the Emekuku in Owerri North born Unionist stated that with mechanized and commercial agriculture it will enable the state have in abundance food and raw materials as well as employment for our teeming youths.

While expressing concern over the financial position of the state which, he noted, has almost reached the point of not being able to borrow again, comrade Ajaero said that if elected he possesses the capacity to revamp the economy and guarantee Imolites better days.

Speaking on his chances of picking the APGA ticket after the primaries, the former Deputy National President of Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, argued that every LGA in the State has a good chance and qualified persons to govern the state but advised the party to be weary of some persons who, according to him, may have come to distort the peace in the party.

He maintained that though politics is not a do or die affair, he will accept in good faith if he doesn’t win the primary, if it is done transparently, but will challenge any illegality. He also urged APGA faithful to learn how to protect their votes against rigging, recalling how they have been robbed of their mandate after elections.

Advocating for the best candidate to emerge after the primaries, comrade Ajaero assured to better the lot of the workers and pensioners.