2019: I’m Confident, With Ihedioha Imo Will Rise Again says Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has assured the people of Imo State of a positive turnaround when Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, a leading governorship aspirant in Imo State, assumes the mantle of leadership in the state.

He disclosed this, Monday, at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri during a reception by PDP members led by former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha. “Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has been my right hand man, a very reliable and trusted friend and brother for several years. And I can say that our relationship is still growing stronger and stronger.”

The elated former Speaker of the House of Representatives, while thanking the crowd for their support for Rt. Hon. Ihedioha maintained that, “as you continue to give my friend and brother, all the necessary support and backing, I can assure you by the grace of God, you will not regret it. He is one man, I have absolute confidence that by the time he assumes the mantle of leadership in Imo State, Imo shall definitely rise again.

Reiterating his commitment to the development of Nigeria, he said, “By the grace of God, we shall continue to work together for us to have a better country. This country is of course, has the potential of being the greatest country on the continent of Africa; the greatest country for the black people. We have no reason whatsoever, in this 21st century, not to be able to realize our destiny.”

Earlier in his remarks, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, who received him in the company of party leaders, welcomed his former boss and assured him that Imo State will remain a natural home for him. We are delighted to have you in our midst today. You are one of us and we appreciate you very profoundly.

Among the leaders that were on hand to welcome the former Speaker, include; Chief Bon Unachukwu, State Vice Chairman of PDP, Owerri Zone, Hon. Jones Onyereri, Hon. Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Hon. Bede Eke, Hon. Chukwudi Mayor Eze, Hon. Uzo Azubuike, Commissioner for Agriculture Abia State, Dr. Vin Udokwu, DG Ihedioha Campaign Organization, Chief Chuma Nnaji, LGA Party Chairmen, Ward Chairmen, women leaders and special citizens group.