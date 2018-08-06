Another group under the auspices of Imo State League of Friends, Ahiazu Chapter, has urged the member of Imo State House of Assembly representing Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency, Hon. Ichie Ken Agbim to re-contest the 2019 general election into the State House of Assembly Seat

The group after their general assembly held on 30th July, 2019 at their leader’s house resolved to urge the lawmaker to re-contest the election to ensure the continued effective representation of the constituency

Addressing journalists shortly after their meeting, the leader of the group and the pioneer co-coordinator of Ekwereazu LG Development Centre under the former Governor H/E Achike Udenwa led administration in the state, Hon. Goddy Okoronkwo said that Hon Agbim deserve to go back to the state house because of his un-alloyed loyalty and dedication to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP

The group expressed their feelings that Hon. Agbim is committed to the party and has done so much to build up the party both in the LGA and in the State

They commended Hon. Ken. Agbim for resisting all offer of larges made to him by the present administration to buy him over to the All Progressive Congress APC. They observed with joy that he resisted them and still stick to PDP.

The group contended that the lawmaker has provided so much dividends of democracy to the people of his constituency which is the more reasons why he should go back to the House of Assembly for the second term

The group after a careful x-ray of the activities of the legislator, observed with joy that his support to the party is enormous and has remained one major factor that has kept the party moving and alive in LGA and the state.

They therefore urged the Governorship aspirant of the party H/E rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to stand tall in the party PDP for having someone like Agbim as a strong member and brother while assuring their massive delegates votes to him and Hon. Agbim.

They assured to also obtain party nomination form for Hon Agbim to demonstrate their love and appreciation for the good work he did for PDP in the state and in their LGA to ensure his victory at the primary and general elections.

The group promised not only to volunteer to campaign for him in the forthcoming primaries. But would as well come out immerse to cast their votes for him during the primary election.

The group acknowledged the fact of the already existing principles of rotation in the LGA representation of the two clans that make up Ahiazu ie. Ahiara and Ekwereazu respectively to the State House of Assembly

They therefore appealed to Ahiara clan to give Hon. Agbim the second chance insisting that the four years tenure agreed for a lawmaker representing Ahiazu is not enough for the person to garner all the required knowledge and experiences he deserves in lawmaking and other political endeavours.

He regretted that this is one of the reasons why previous lawmakers that represented the constituency in the Assembly ended up becoming political bird referred as bat (usu) and as a result never moved forward politically, unless on rear cases

He said that political parties even rewards or compensates members who kept faith with the party, remained obedient and supportive to the party

According to them Hon. Agbim has done well to the party especially during the crisis period that ticked the party by way of playing supportive roll to the party both at the state and at the national by making sure that PDP in the end become one united strong party as the umbrella will contains every all They urged him to kindly oblige their calls for the good of the people of Ahiazu constituency and the two clans.