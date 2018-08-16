In their bid to ensure youth become leaders of the day the Young Political Foundation YPF, last weekend in Owerri held a one day interactive session with youths aspiring for political position in 2019 to fashion out an idea with which they will ensure that younger aspirants are given the opportunities they require to succeed.

In a communiqué made available to Trumpeta newspaper shortly after the session, the President of YPF, Amb. Dr. Emeka Mandela Ukaegbu, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to look into excessive election spending, adding that the commission should remain unbias on electoral finance and funding and remain resolute in ensuring transparency and fair playing ground for credible elections in 2019

The group appealed INEC to extend the registration for permanent voter’s card and make any form of monetary inducement a criminal offence and enjoined security agencies including the Military to avoid participating in elections noting that they have no room to play any game in a democratic system of government.

YPF called on the Nigerian Police to defend their votes and promote the peace of the nation devoid of bribery, inducement to ensure a democratic electioneering process in 2019, and requested that the Police should give the general public an emergency help lines to call and communicate during election irregularities.

The youth in their resolution mandated political parties to subsidize the prize of their party nomination forms to all young aspirants between the age of 25 to 45 years who are contesting for elective positions in 2019, adding that all political parties should come up with policies that are youth friendly and look into the financial spending during party primaries, create a free and fair playing ground devoid of imposition of candidates.

The communiqué also has it that all the political parties should adopt a direct primaries system involving the entire party member (men, women and youths) and not only delegation primaries that only involved just few persons.

The President maintained that the hope of a new Nigeria lies on the youth hence they should beware of going into secret covenants that will mortgage their political goodwill for the people. They urged Nigerian youths to follow the global trend of youths in France Austria, Zimbabwe, Canada and more, rising up to the altar of sacrifice irrespective of the joblessness, hunger in the land and stay away from thuggery in 2019.

Meanwhile, some young aspirants, Amb Amadi Daniel Okechukwu and Comrade (Arch) Ohiri Edmond who spoke to Trumpeta newspaper commended the leadership of YPF for organizing the event which they described as a welcome development for the benefits of the youth and society.