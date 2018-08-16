Lives of Trumpeta Workers in Okorocha’s Media Aide Hands As Onwuemeodo Declares War On Newspaper’s Publishers

Should anything strange, unfortunate, unbecoming or tragic happen to the lives of any of the Editorial staff of Trumpeta Newspapers, Owerri, Imo State, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor of Imo State, Sam Onwuemeodo should be held responsible.

For the umpteenth time, Onwuemeodo has continued threatening to deal with the Publishers of TRUMPETA by issuing another fatwa.

The Management in the past had tried to ignore the incessant tissues of insipid reactions from the Media officer of the governor whenever he reads stories he deemed not favourable to his principal and the government he serves.

The latest is not only a persona non grata he is giving to the newspaper before agents of government even as Trumpeta has neither received any patronage or favours from him in form of advert six years after he became CPS to the governor, but also a threat to bear the consequences of the onslaught against the medium and its Publishers.

The operators of the Owerri based tabloid wish to alert the public of Onwuemeodo’s frequent threats suspected to be as result of his recurring power hubris.

In his latest diatribe against the paper which he published online and in the social media, Onwuemeodo states;

“Since I came as CPS, I have never told any government official to deal with or not to deal with any media outfit. But it has become necessary to do that with Trumpeta Newspaper based here in Owerri. We have never expected any favourable report from the tabloid judging from the political status of the owners. But there is a limit to falsehood.

“Although the government of the day in the State, does not have the habit of harassing Journalists or media houses, we however have the right to know favourable ones among them.

‘The Chieftaincy Title Conferment on Ugwumba Uche Nwosu by Mbaise traditional rulers took place at Central School playground Itu in Ezinihittee Mbaise LGA and done on a podium with more than fifty-two Ezes in attendance with not less than twelve thousand people present. At least the field was full to the brim and the overflow. The reporter of Trumpeta Newspaper Mr. Okey Alozie was present. The event ended about 7pm. According to Okey Alozie he could not get to their Office before 10pm.

“At least an editor that knows his onus would have called his reporter to inquire about the situation. But on Thursday August 16, 2018 the Newspaper came up with a banner headline that the Chieftaincy Title was conferred on Ugwumba Nwosu at the Eze’s Palace and other wicked lies. This is no more Journalism but a declaration of war by the newspaper against the government of the day and her officials.

“For this reason I want to ask or appeal to all those in the Rescue Mission Government to avoid further dealings with Trumpeta. I have no right to do this, but I want to plead with all the government officials to bear with me. Anybody in this government and who loves this administration should not be having any dealing

with the tabloid. It is an appeal. And I plead with the appointees and all those concerned to understand where I am coming from.

“I take full responsibility of whatever is going to be the outcome of this action. God bless all of us. My name is Sam Onwuemeodo”

Therefore, TRUMPETA Newspaper wish to draw the attention of the Governor of the State Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Security agencies and well meaning Imolites on the above statements by Onwuemeodo.

It would be recalled that barely a week ago, in a bid to continue his unwarranted hatred and persecution of Trumpeta newspaper, the choleric Onwuemeodo attempted to commit a sacrilege by asking a correspondent of Trumpeta, Okey Alozie, out of Government House, during a press parley with the governor of the State. The intervention of the governor and others prevented him from succeeding in the act. Let the world take note.

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary CPS to the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Mr Sam Onwuemedo has once again sent a strong worded threat to TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER, and its Publishers.

This time, Onwuemedo is raging with anger, that TRUMPETA did not carry out the report of the Chieftaincy title bestowed on Chief Uche Nwosu, Governor Okorocha’s chief of Staff and son in law, by the people of Mbaise clan they way he wished.

According to Sam Onwuemedo, the crime committed by TRUMPETA Newspaper, was according to him, that while the Chieftaincy title on Nwosu was conferred on him at the Itu playground in Ezinihite Mbaise LGA, Trumpeta reported that it was at the palace of Eze Leo Nwokocha.

Because of this, Onwuemedo in his majestic splendour, concluded that TRUMPETA Newspaper has “declared war against the Government of Imo State”.

According to Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, since he assumed office as CPS, he had “never expected any favourable report from the tabloid judging from the political status of the owners”.

He therefore accused the Newspaper Editors of “wicked lies” adding that “although the Government of the day in the State does not have the habit of harassing Journalists or Media Houses, we however have the right to the favourable ones among them”.

Onwuemedo went on to direct all Imo State Government Agencies, Ministries and appointees to shun TRUMPETA Newspaper.

“For this reason, I want to appeal to all those in Rescue Mission Government to avoid further dealings with TRUMPETA Newspaper”

Then the clincher, Onwuemedo said that he takes full responsibility on whatever happens to the Newspaper and its Publishers.

“I take full responsibility of whatever is going to be the outcome of this action”. First of all Trumpeta reported that Chief Uche Nwosu was given a Chieftaincy title, but there may have been a mix-up on the venue, which by Sam Onwuemedo’s estimation is a “Treasonable Felony”.

To Sam Onwuemedo, who is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, he has suddenly become the Chief Press to the Chief of Staff dishing out orders at will to even Independent Newspapers as if they operate under his office at Government House, Owerri.

Onwuemedo is now the Secretary to Imo State Government and the Commissioner for Information, put together, by instructing Government agencies to shun TRUMPETA Newspaper, because it published a story Onwuemedo did not find palatable against a personal Aide of the Governor of Imo State.

For the records, Onwuemedo has no right to direct his superiors in Government on what to do, as there are many Journalists in Imo State who had occupied that office years ago, and know the limit of that office.

This Okorocha Aide should realize that he has shut-out TRUMPETA from all Government offices since seven years Okorocha assumed office. Therefore, why ranting with just about six months remaining for the government to vacate office?

Did anybody tell Onwuemedo that TRUMPETA depends on his “Government’s” patronage to survive?

On the lives of TRUMPETA Publishers and taking “responsibility” of what happens to the Newspaper, Onwuemedo should be ashamed that despite all he has been doing to cripple TRUMPETA, and “waste” the Publishers, both still exist till date.

However, since life is precious, it is wise to inform the public of Onwuemedo’s threats on TRUMPETA, since there is nothing a frustrated, greedy psycho cannot push a desperate man to do.

In all, TRUMPETA will continue to publish Imo State and Uche Nwosu’s stories as we owe the public the right to inform them.

But it must be noted that God will continue to guide TRUMPETA Newspaper, and protect the Publisher, while Onwuemedo comes down from his temporary illusive dream in the next few months.