Revealed ! OKOROCHA, UZODIMMA IN SECRET DEAL TO POCKET IMO APC *Senator To Control Orlu Zone In Support of Governor’s Interest

By Thompson Agu, Abuja

Fresh dimensions about the desire of strongmen of APC taking control of the party structure in Imo State are being witnessed as the state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Hope Uzodimma are reported to have engaged in a discussion over possible means to have firm control of party.

Going by high power political intrigues going on at the secretariat of APC in Abuja, Okorocha and Uzodimma are likely to be in hot political romance in the days ahead, Trumpeta can reveal.

It would be recalled that factional wars have eroded the rank and file of Imo APC, leading to the existence of two factions; the Rescue Mission under Okorocha and the Allied Forces, comprising Imo APC Stakeholders members otherwise known as the Coalition.

Uzodinma who joined APC from PDP and fingered to be one of the arrowheads of the pro Buhari Senators allegedly plotting senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki’s removal is using the party structure as a bargain to be part of the plot in the National Assembly.

The senator representing Orlu zone who has come into reckoning in APC family in Abuja is asking to be considered in the party structure at the home front. For Uzodinma to make real his desire, the senator has met with Okorocha and reports have it that both may collaborate to pocket Imo APC and shut out the Coalition.

Trumpeta was informed by reliable sources in Abuja that following latest development in the polity where the leadership of the party needs the support of APC National Assembly members to not only keep a tab on the presiding officers of the Senate and House of Representatives indisposed to be work with president Muhammad Buhari, but also ensure they do not defect to other parties, Senator Uzodimma has become relevant in APC.

Uzodimma, it would be recalled dumped PDP for AFC few months ago and was consequently made the BOT member of the party.

But the desire of the party leadership and Presidency to hold forth their grounds and consolidate the war against the opposing PDP in the State and South East zone has led to an unavoidable union between Okorocha and Uzodimma facilitated by the party leadership and presidency.

The source who is privy to the underground scheming to have Okorocha and Uzodimma work together disclosed further that preliminary arrangements for the new political marriage have commenced with the party leaders in Abuja anchoring the agenda.

Though, Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha who believes he has the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole on his side and would use him to manoeuvre easily in the quest for the control of the party, is not freely disposed to the alliance with Uzodimma, but faced with no other choice than to be part of it.

Uzodinma went further to confirm the alliance when he told his supporters in Owerri during a meeting that he has discussed with Okorocha on the way forward.

The source disclosed that in view of the pressure from Abuja asking him to work in tandem with other leaders of the party ahead 2019, Okorocha prefers the Uzodinma group than the Coalition.

Both the governor and the senator are expected to streamline areas of common interest in the game plan to have Imo APC Exco in their kitty.

It was said that the Presidency and some members of the party in Abuja are disturbed about the internal wrangling in Imo APC forcing them to urge the two leaders to work together for the success of the party in the challenges ahead.

As at the time this report is being compiled, certain knotty issues about the political marriage have not been properly sorted out but Trumpeta has it on good note that Uzodimma will have control of Orlu zone while he will be expected to do the governor’s bidding in the other arrangements.

Meanwhile, agents of the Senator have started planning to raise structures by reaching out to allies in the other part of the State over the latest development.