There are strong indications that APC chapter in Imo State may not parade candidates for the various offices in 2019 election if the number of court cases concerning the faction entitled to the party leadership are not disposed off before the primaries.

As at the last time Trumpeta checked in the law courts, two cases are ongoing instituted to challenge the authenticity of the faction entitled to the leadership of the party in the state.

Apart from the ongoing Appeal Court case which has been transferred to Portharcourt, Rivers State for hearing, an Abuja High Court is also hearing the case challenging the validity of the faction controlled by Daniel Nwafor as well as asking it to delve into organization of primaries in the state.

It would be recalled that crisis crept into Imo APC moments the congress to elect new party officials commenced on May 5, 2018. It lasted till the end of the congress where allies of the governor went to court to challenge the emergence of the Hilary Eke led Exco.

But the Coalition, a group of Imo Progressives went to court to challenge the earlier ruling. Further to it, the Coalition also went to court to stop the Nwafor led Exco from acting or parading themselves as the elected Exco. The Abuja High Court where the matter is domiciled however, ordered all parties to stay action adding that no new primaries should be organized.

With the two cases on going, there are speculations that the matters may not be settled until after the INEC time scheduled for party primaries elapses which may pose danger for the desire of the party to provide candidates for next years election.

Trumpeta was also reliably informed that should Appeal Court rule in favour of the Eke led Exco, the conduct of primaries as well as those elected under the platform of APC for the LGA elections of the Okorocha faction, under Nwafor would be a waste.

This newspaper was informed that the fear of no candidate has made many of those seeking elective positions to slow pace their interest and seek platform elsewhere for the 2019 contest.

Except, the matter in Abuja court is disposed off it would be against court order for APC to organize primaries in Imo.