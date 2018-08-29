By Thompson Agu, Abuja

The desire of Senator Hope Uzodinma to have a fair share of the APC party structure in Imo State may after all be a mirage as the governor of the State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is said not to be disposed to entering into such a deal.

Trumpeta had in previous edition reported that both Okorocha and Senator Uzodinma are likely going to work together for the soul of Imo APC.

A confirmation of this development emerged when Uzodinma told his followers and supporters in Imo APC that he has not only met the leadership of the party in Abuja but discussed on the issue of harmonization. Uzodinma further dismissed the earlier congresses that favoured Hilary Eke and Daniel Nwafor of the Coalition and Rescue Mission, by stating that the only solution to the party problem is harmonization which the national Exco has cemented already.

But in a swift move to stop Uzodinma, our Abuja correspondent learnt that Okorocha is not willing to share any of the party positions except his Agburu group. Okorocha’s position manifested on Thursday as he has been in Abuja trying to frustrate the harmonization plan

In view of the above, the state government anchormen reportedly moved en masse to Abuja with his henchmen and elected officials to argue against the purposed Harmonization.

Okorocha who had revealed to his supporters at a meeting that the Coalition represented by Uzodinma is asking for 40% chance of the offices, has in accompany of members of the Imo State House of Assembly of APC extraction and loyal to him moved into Abuja.

Their business in Abuja is to convince the leadership of the party that he is incharge with his followers and needs no persons to share the party structure. Trumpeta recalls that a battle of supremacy over who controls APC structure in Imo has been raging with two factions laying claim to the offices.