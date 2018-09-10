Imo Equity Forum Purchases Senatorial Nomination Form For Prince Maxwell Phillips-Igwe

The Senatorial aspiration of Prince Maxwell Phillips -Igwe, last week received a boost when a group, operating on the aegis of Imo Equity Forum, paid for his expression of interest and nomination forms.

Handing over the bank draft to Prince Maxwell Phillips -Igwe, the President -General of the association, Dr. James Nwachukwu, expressed their confidence in the Prince to live up to the expectations of the people of Owerri zone.

He described him as a successful businessman, administrator and philanthropist who, if given the opportunity to serve will do more for the society, adding that his support for a person of Owerri zone extraction shows he is a man of character who can be trusted.

He further disclosed that their decision to purchase the form for him was to support and encourage him, as he, according to him is eminently qualified for the position.

Responding, Prince Igwe, expressed gratitude to them for reposing confidence in him and assured them that he will not let the people of Owerri Zone down.

He explained that his endorsement by the APC stakeholders in the five local government areas he had visited is a source of encouragement to him, promising to put in his best.

He highlighted some of his programs to include the setting up of an Owerri People’s Embassy in Abuja; the establishment of Owerri People’s transport and construction companies, as well as a youth football academy.