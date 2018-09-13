Outrageous How Two Stole Corpse Of 90yr Old Woman in Mortuary, Demanded #5M Ransom From Family

By :Tochi Onyeubi

Crime and criminality reached its crescendo yesterday as the state command paraded before news men suspects for various crimes among whom were the parade of two suspects alleged to have kidnapped a dead woman at Oh Jesus Hospital and Mortuary at Akabo in Ikeduru Local Government Area and 27 others.

The alleged suspect, one Chukwudi Chukwu who was a former staff of the hospital, together with an accomplice, made away with the corpse, demanding a ransom to the tune of #5Million Naira from the deceased’s family. Operatives of the command swooped in on them yesterday, while efforts were being made by the family to discuss disburse the money. Thorough investigations on the matter are on by top gear.

Chigozie Uzokwu “m” 33yrs of Umusieke in Owerri Nkworji in Nkwerre, Peter Boniface Ochokwu “m” 21yrs of Umuibu Owerri Nkworji with Ifeanyi Chukwukere “m” 28 Amaju Amaigbo in Nwangele LGA who had earlier participated in the kidnap of one Engr.Amasike and one Kelechi Nnajiuba “m” 24yrs with Ekene Ohaeri “m’ 27yrs who prepares charms for the suspects, were paraded in connection to the murder of Rev. Fr. Jude Egbom of Umuwala Nkwerre of St. Patricks Catholic Church Amucha in Njaba LGA of Imo State.

According to the release, hoodlums invaded a barbing saloon at Umuka Nkwerre and demanded the keys of one Toyota Avalon and Camry car parked in front of the saloon and in the process shot sporadically killing the Rev. Priest, injuring another victim who later gave up in the hospital.

Another alleged notorious suspect who has been in hiding, Chijioke Ogbonna aka “Ogbontiti”, ” m” 26yrs of Umuejike Isiala Ngwa South LGA of Abia State, a member of the Black Axe confraternity and said to be the slaughter of the cult group, who masterminded and killed many victims including students of Federal Polytechnic Owerri and has been on the waiting list of the command was paraded.

The suspect is said to belong to a four man gang who has been terrorizing Owerri and environs since 2014.

Ifeoma Chukwu “f” 30yrs Umuobom in Ideato South but resident at Umueze Ndegwu, Owerri West LGA and Angelina Ukaegbu “f” of Onicha Ezinihitte Mbaise but resident at World Bank who were members of a suspected child trafficking syndicate, were fingered to have masterminded the sale of a baby boy to the tune of #130,000.

Other suspects for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, child stealing and cultism were about 29 in number with five locally made shotgun, two revolver pistol, four live cartridges, one live ammunition and one expended cartridge.

With one Venza car without Reg No, one Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. FKJ 211 DU, one black Toyota Corolla with Reg.No. FKJ 984 EV, one Toyota Avalon with Reg. No RLU 369 AE as summary of exhibits recovered.

Addressing news men, Commissioner of Police, CP Dasuki Galadanchi who stressed that, community policing was already yielding fruits assured that, the force will continue to sustain the tempo.

Thanking Imolites for their support in assisting the force with relevant information, he promised that security would be beefed up especially as the ember month and the electioneering periods get closer.