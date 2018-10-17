Palpable fear has enveloped the Rescue Mission political Group in Imo State as their mentor and Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has ran to an Abuja based High Court to safe-guard the APC Orlu Senatorial ticket which he claims to be in possession of.

To the shock of many, Governor Okorocha who due to his attitude towards the Judiciary, is seen as no conformists to laws of the land, this time eventually ran to the protection of Court over the contentious Orlu Senatorial ticket.

In a suit between Rochas Anayo Okorocha the claimant/Applicant with All Progressive Congress APC, and INEC as Defendants, the Governor asked the Court to “restrain the 1st Defendant/Respondent whether by itself, its Executive, Agents, Servants, Privies, Representatives, Nominees and/or any other person or persons howsoever described from Substituting the claimant/Applicants name or removing or changing his name with any other winner of the primary election for Imo West Senatorial District”.

This application in Abuja High Court by Okorocha has sent jitters down the spines of Okorocha’s fellow Aspirants under the camp of the Rescue Mission Group, otherwise called “Agburu”.

Why Okorocha moved fast to institute this injunction barring any other fellow access to the Orlu APC Senatorial ticket is an indication and fear that his name could be substituted with that of another by INEC and APC.

However, by going to Court without the notice of some Okorocha’s loyalists who are also Aspirants has raised questions among the Rescue Mission Aspirants.

Those said to be confused with Okorocha Court application include Senator Nnamdi Obiaraeri, who is relying on Okorocha for Okigwe Senate seat, Hon Chief Chike Okafor putting his trust in Okorocha for a second term for Ehime Mbano/Obowo/Ihitte Uboma Federal Constituency Seat, Chief Kingsley Uju for Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta, Oru West Federal House.

For over a week now, Okorocha has relocated to Abuja to fight for the Imo APC Governorship ticket, which he thought was reserved for his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu, but being challenged by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

However, while in Abuja, Okorocha was said to have realized that his own ticket was at risk too, hence he quickly ran to Court.

But Okorocha in the process, has left his lieutenants confused, as he could not act as a Leader by jointly applying for a litigation that would have also protected those in Rescue Mission fighting to be candidates of APC.

Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha may have sought for the Court action to protect his Senate ticket when it became clear that APC may decide to give automatic tickets to its serving legislators, which may include, Senator Hope Uzodinma assuming he loses the APC Governorship ticket in Court.

Therefore, Okorocha ran to Court to safe-guard his own ticket abandoning the rest of his flock.

Trumpeta learnt that Senator Ben Uwajumogu is likely to pick a return ticket for the Okigwe Senate Seat, leaving Obiaraeri to clutch the sticks, Hon Nana Opiah is tipped for a Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Seat, and Kingsley Uju sacrificed, and Hon Emeka Nwajiuba, said to be a close ally of President Buhari has been reserved for the Ehime Mbano/Obowo/Ihitte Uboma ticket, with Chike Okafor the loser.

Therefore, in the case Uche Nwosu loses Imo Governorship ticket to Hope Uzodinma, it means Okorocha would have sacrificed his “Boys” while his Orlu Senate ticket is secured.