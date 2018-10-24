Aftermath of Protest Against Oshimole Okorocha thinks Option B May Dump APC

By Okey Alozie

If latest reports from the camp of the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha are anything to go by, the relationship between him and the party he serves as chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, may be severed in no distant, Trumpeta can reveal.

Though all reported movements of the governor in recent times, especially the political escapades are shrouded in secrecy, this newspaper has it on good authority that following the latest development in the party, Okorocha who does not want to be caught off guard at the long run is thinking of going for Option B which may see him dump APC for a fresh party if his desires are not met.

Sources close to Okorocha in Government House, revealed that pressure is already on the governor to not only call it quits but seek alternative means to ensure his followers gain elective positions in 2019 election.

It would be recalled that all has not been going smoothly between the governor and APC leadership over the party’s choice of candidates for various elective positions ahead 2019. While the dust raised by the inability of some of his aides get tickets of the National Assembly is yet to rest, uncertainty still pervades the chances of his anointed candidate for governorship, Chief Uche Nwosu pick the APC ticket to become his successor. Followers of Okorocha in Imo State took to the streets to protest against the NWC over the loses some anointed candidates of the governor suffered after final submission of names to INEC.

It was learnt that despite getting the Orlu zone ticket, Okorocha is still not comfortable that those he is not favorable disposed to are holding other tickets for the national assembly race.

Part of the fallout of the Monday’s protest in Owerri against the APC leadership was a threat from Okorocha’s faction to dump the party if their anointed candidates were not given national assembly tickets.

Even as it has not been confirmed, a reliable source disclosed that one of those who lost out and a strong associate of Okorocha (names withheld) is searching for a new party to make real his House of Reps ambition. It was further gathered that the move is designed to open the road for the camp of the Governor to follow suit.

Apart from experiencing difficulties with the party leadership over his, his line-up gaining upper hand Nwosu his pet project is yet to get complete acceptance to become APC candidate for the governorship race. The move to another party is seen as a precautionary one to avoid being a complete loser after 2019 election.

Meanwhile, the followers of Governor Rochas Okorocha, especially women and youths from various local government areas are now highly confused on the uncertainty which has continued to trail the plan of the Rescue Mission government to produce Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as the next governor of Imo State come 2019.

The aggrieved members raised alarm over the trouble bedeviling the Ugwumba Movement and the entire Rescue Mission since the APC primaries started few weeks ago.

Those who narrated their ordeal in the hands of Rescue Mission coordinators in the state revealed that during the primaries, which according to them lasted for days, many things went wrong in their camp. “we were coming out on daily basis and at the end we go home with little or nothing as transport money while those who claim to be our coordinators will go home with millions” the aggrieved Rescue Mission member cried out.

It was also gathered that the women and youths who came out to protest in Owerri on Monday against the National Working Committee of APC to have mercy on Uche Nwosu and other Rescue Mission Aspirants . They disclosed that they were not properly taken care of at the end of the exercise. They alleged that their coordinators promised to give them N4,000 each but at the end of the protest which lasted for more than 10 hours only N500 was given to them, “we can’t work with Okorocha again” the aggrieved Rescue Mission members disclosed.