By Stevenie Micheals

As the deadline for submission of names of governorship candidates of parties for the 2019 election draws to an end today, aspirants who lost out from their original party platforms are making final moves to grab tickets in other parties.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, scheduled Friday Nov 2nd, 2018 as date for the final submission of candidate name.

Trumpeta learnt that governorship of aspirants who want to become Okorocha’s successor in 2019, after losing out of their party primaries are pitching tents with different platforms to make their dreams come true.

Among those said to have dumped their former parties for fresh ones includes; the former governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim who left APGA to Accord. Others said to have left the party with him for other platforms are Okey Eze who is reported to have joined SDP for the governorship ticket.

Similarly, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, has gotten the nod of Barr Humphrey Anumudu to be their flagbearer, while the exponent of N-APGA; Barr Ike.C.Ibe, who is leading some aggrieved party members to pressurize the leadership of the APGA into accepting him as governorship candidate is making final moves to join another platform.