Imo APC Guber Ticket: Excitement In Imo Over Hope Uzodinma’s Name

As the struggle for who picks the Imo All Progressive Congress APC Governorship ticket continues in Abuja, the momentary mentioning of Senator Hope Uzodinma’s name as the governorship candidate of the party in Imo State caused a spontaneous excitement among the populace, who celebrated in their rooms, waiting for the final confirmation and pronouncement, which comes up today Friday, November 2, 2018.

When the News broke in the social media, many Imolites, both within and in diaspora heaved a sigh of relief, with the excitement that the Imo masses are now released from their bondage.

The issue of who is the Imo APC Governorship candidate, which has now lingered, while other political parties have named their candidates, has attracted the attention of most Imo people, following the tough situation in Imo, where the masses are groaning in pain, with no end in sight, while the out-going Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is bent on planting a successor on the Imo State, which the masses see as a continuation of the ugly old order.

Therefore, the assumed presumption that Senator Hope Uzodinma will pick the APC ticket is seen by Imo people as a brief relief from their present socio- economic predicament occasioned by the Okorocha administration, which has since lost touch with the populace. Most of those rejoicing over Hope Uzodinma’s name told Trumpeta that it is not as if Uzodinma is the best option for Imo State now, but in the APC battle for Governorship ticket, it is better Uzodinma wins the war, than Okorocha, who will hand over Imo State to his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu, which many dread.

“To be honest with you, Imo people will prefer that Uzodinma gets the ticket, not that he is the Messiah, but we prefare him to Uche Nwosu” Chief Austine Mbaisike from Ideato North LGA told our Reporter.

Dr Stephen Nwachukwu from Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema LGA said that between the two, Hope Uzodinma is the choice above Uche Nwosu.

Bar Ephraim Odoemena made it clear to Trumpeta that it is not as if Imo people hate Uche Nwosu, but the fact that he is Okorocha’s son inlaw and also from Orlu zone makes it difficult for the young man, as Imo people believe in equity, so that Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri zones can all participate in Governing Imo State.

Meanwhile, Loyalists of Governor Rochas Okorocha and his son inlaw, Uche Nwosu have described the news that Hope Uzodinma has been given Imo APC governorship ticket as a hoax which cannot happen, swearing that it is Uche Nwosu that APC National Working Committee NWC submitted his name.

However, the INEC has given APC November 2, 2018 midnight to submit name of Imo APC governorship candidate or forget the matter, because today is the closing date, as required by the INEC laws.

Meanwhile, Okorocha and Uche Nwosu are in court praying the court to determine who between them is the authentic candidate in Imo APC.

The matter ought to have been over by now, except for allegations leveled on the Judge handling the case, by the Uche Nwosu camp, which led the Judge, Justice Othman to adjourn the matter indefinitely.

However, the Chief Judge of Abuja has cleared Justice Othman of any bias, and asked him to resume the matter immediately, and complete it expeditiously.