Olisa Maduagwu Commends Uzodinma Over Pledge To Lift Hausa Community in Oguta

Tunji Adedeji

Mr Olisa Maduagwu, the only surviving son of the 3rd Republic Senator, Alhaji Umar Maduagwu in Oguta Local Government Area has commended Senator Hope Uzodinma , for his pledge to facilitate the completion of a central mosque and Islamic Centre in Oguta Muslim community and immense contributions to nation building.

Olisa , on Wednesday gave this commendation in Abuja where he said Senator Uzodinma’s outstanding qualities are worthy of emulation.

The young and vibrant Maduagwu stressed that by virtue of his pledge to the Muslim community in Oguta, Senator Uzodinma has demonstrated his passion and commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria

Olisa pointed out that Uzodinma enormous support to the Muslim community in recent past is a clear example of Nigerians being their brothers’ keepers, irrespective of religion.

Olisa who urged Imolites particularly the youths of the oil rich region to embrace peace and unity said: “It is not incongruous to applaud the giant strides you have recorded in the red chambers as a Senator representing the good people of Orlu senatorial district and your unrelenting efforts for the transformation of the political arena of our great state through the APC’s positive change mantra.

“Your enormous and laudable national interest developmental ideologies are always in the front pages of national and international newspapers as well as social media.

I, and the entire Hausa community in Oguta, Imo State, highly appreciate your venerated leadership acumen and we aspire to celebrate you in the nearest future as the governor of our great state, Imo.”

He assured that Muslim society would continue to be very supportive of his aspirations.

“It is a clear proof that you have taken state issues to a higher pedestal where even the opposition and detractors cannot refute.”

Olisa further called for harmonious inter-religious relations. That is all we preach about. We call for a harmonious living environment because if you don’t have a peaceful atmosphere, you cannot even practice your religion.