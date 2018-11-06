Araraume Officially Unveils Nwoga, As Deputy promises To Unify APGA Liberate Imo ………As He Hosts Party Excos, Members

By: Tochi Onyeubi

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has promised to continue to do all in his power to unite all aggrieved members of the party in his bid to move the state forward.

He made the declaration over the weekend during a get together ceremony he organized for the party at his residence in Isiebu, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo.

Addressing members, Sen. Araraume who said, judging from the widespread acceptance of APGA in Imo, he was certain Imolites have embraced the party in the state. He charged them to take up responsibility to ensure their votes count in the forth coming election.

The event which also showcased Barr. Steve Nwoga as Sen. Arararume’s running mate, had leaders of the party from the 27 Local Government areas of the state and members present.

Making his speech, Barr. Steve Nwoga thanked the guber candidate for selecting him, recalling that he had at some point last year maintained that APGA will return the lost glory of Imo. He further promised to join forces and pull resources together to ensure they clinch the position.

The running mate to the presidential candidate of APGA, Chief Jerry Chukwueke, who said Araraume was the most qualified candidate to contest added that, those that did not make it to the primaries should strive harder next time, stressing that politics is a continuum.

He stated that Imo state would wear a new look under APGA through progressive government, further stating that poverty and unemployment would take backstage while massive wealth creation, power supply and widespread urban renewal would take center stage.

Lending his voice also, the party Chairman, Barr. Peter Ezeobi who said the event would not only afford the candidate opportunity to familiarize with party members said Sen. Arararume’s entrance into the party was not only phenomenal but has spoke volumes of the success of the party in the state.

Insisting that the party is still intact, he urged aggrieved members to join forces together to achieve victory for the party as he assured party faithfuls of no intimidation or harassment, promising that all will be carried along in the scheme of things.