Friends of Uzodinma Meet, Re-strategises On Way Forward

No doubt the Hope Uzodinma Gubernatorial ambition is getting further boost following the massive manner through which friends of Uzodinma is galvanizing the campaigns.

Sunday November 18, 2018, the friends of Senator Uzodinma from all the wards in the 27 Local Governments of Imo State were brought together at Oxygen Hotels Owerri by Chief Charles Orieh the coordinator of the gathering.

Speaking during the meeting, Coordinator of the meeting and secretary of the Imo State Coalition Group Barrister Kingsley Ononuju explained that the meeting was specially to narrow down to canvasers and coordinators of the Senator Hope Uzodinma campaigns ahead of the flag off of the campaigns.

He said that though he was one of the champions of the Owerri zone for Governor 2019, but that Senator Uzodinma has used his contact and connections to grab the Governorship ticket from the hands of Governor Okorocha.

Barrister Ononuju regretted that while the struggle lasted, that it was only Senator Uzodinma who deployed both his contacts and resources to ensure that the ticket did not rest in the hands of Governor Okorocha and his son-inlaw, Uche Nwosu.

Pointing out that it will be full hardy for anybody to think or dream of Senator Uzodinma relinquishing the ticket after all the fight and sacrifices.

He disclosed that the meeting which was well attended had the likes of Prince Charles Amadi who before today was an arch-Okorocha group. Insisting that the meeting was strategic in the fact that the canvassers and coordinators are now inaugurated for action.