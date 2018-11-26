Public Notice

The above named person, Light Umunna from Umuaka in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State and has lived in Baga village in Borno state, Nigeria.

His whereabout has not been known since 2013 after his father’s demise during which a group suspected to be the deadly Boko Haram terrorists raided their residence in search of him after killing his father, Late Mr. Gabriel Umunna in Borno, Nigeria.

His life is seriously threatened. Anyone with useful information should contact Mr. Charles Umunna.

Signed

Charles Umunna

Brother