2019 Election: How Owerri zone plots to regain power in Imo

Since 1999 the current democratic dispensation berthed in Nigeria, Owerri zone among other political zones in Imo State namely; Orlu and Okigwe is yet to taste political power at the Governorship level.

Following this hard fact, the people of Owerri zone, who have the highest voting strength in Imo State are said to have agreed in unison to work for the Imo State Governorship seat come 2019 election.

However, Trumpeta learnt that the problem now is how would Owerri join hands together with other zones to make the dream come to fruition.

Trumpeta learnt that having learnt that political power is taken but not given, Owerri zone has decided to fight hard and win the Governorship position in 2019, but should that fail, the zone must at least win the office of Deputy Governorship.

However, sources said that the main projection by Owerri is to produce a Chief Executive of Imo State, after that position was occupied by Senator Evan Enwerem under a diarchy which did not last more than Eighteen months.

But other zones in Imo State like Orlu, has produced Governor Achike Udenwa from Amaifike in Orlu who governed from 1999 to 2007 for Eight years of four year two terms.

By May 29, 2019, the incumbent but out-going Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha from Ogboko in Ideato South LGA in Orlu zone, would have spent Eight years in office.

Therefore, Orlu zone would have taken away sixteen years out of the civilian rule since 1999.

Okigwe zone produced Chief Sam Mbakwe from Obowo for four years, with some fractions of months in office.

Chief Ikedi Ohakim who hails from Okohia in Isiala Mbano LGA of Okigwe did four years, making it a total of Eight years for Okigwe political zone.

However, despite this glaring truth, and sympathy for Owerri zone to produce the next Governor of Imo State for equity and justice, yet Owerri zone cannot be given the slot on a plate, political pundits told Trumpeta.

As a result of this lamentable scenario, Owerri zone is said to have resolved not to let 2019 pass it over without giving Imo State a Governor.

Unfortunately, the belief is that for Owerri zone to realize this elusive dream, all the major political parties in the state ought to parade Owerri zone candidates, and let Imo electorate make their choice.

But as it stands now, All Progressive Congress APC, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, all seen as the major political parties in Imo State have candidates of different zones. While APC has Senator Hope Uzodinma as its candidate, APGA has Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as its flag bearer.

Meanwhile, it is only Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, one of the major political parties, who has Hon Emeka Ihedioha from Aboh Mbaise LGA, in Owerri zone as its candidate.

Senator Uzodinma of the APC is from Umumoma, Oru East LGA, in Orlu zone.

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume of APGA is from Ishiebu in Isiala Mbano LGA in Okigwe zone.

With this development, it indicates that 2019 Imo Governorship has gone “zonal” with each candidate representing a zone. Therefore how can Owerri zone come out of this situation successful in achieving its target?

Trumpeta learnt that in a bid not to lose completely in an event an Owerri son or daughter does not scale through during the main election, it may make do with the Deputy Governorship position?

Already, Uzodinma has picked Prof Placid Njoku from Amaimo in Ikeduru LGA as his second in command. Senator Araraume has chosen Barr Steve Nwoga from Ekwerezu in Ahiazu Mbaise as his Deputy.

But political observers have sworn that the best option to make Imo a State a free society for all its citizens is to give Owerri zone the sense of belonging by allowing the zone to produce Imo State Governor in 2019, because should Orlu again take over power in 2019 it means that the zone would hit 20 years in power, and if it is Okigwe, the zone would have garnered sixteen years, and Owerri still remain in Eighten months.

Trumpeta learnt that Owerri Elders have been holding nocturnal meetings, brain storming on how the zone would avoid defeat in 2019 Governorship election which if it loses would been seen as told marginalization of Owerri people, and relegating them to the hewers of wood and fetchers of water in Imo State, while Okigwe and Olru zones are the “Born to Rule” favorites.