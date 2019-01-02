By Okey Alozie

The reported adoption of a concensus candidate by the Mbaise people ahead 2019 governorship contest may have generated ripples but not without details of how two persons claiming to be in the race for the position were shut out from endorsement.

Mbaise, a reasonable part of Imo State with socio-cultural homogeneity is engulfed in crisis arising from the decision to back a candidate as the concensus one chosen by the people of the area to carry the flag for the 2019 election.

A Trumpeta correspondent who covened the event reveals why two other political gladiators from the area: Okey Eze and Stanley Amuchie were not considered for adoption as the concensus choice.

It was observed that after Chief Nobert Obasi, suspected to be a PDP Chief at the Ezurezu Mbaise meeting held at the council headquarters, Aboh Mbaise moved the motion, those in support joined.

A tinge of drama started when the crowd failed to oblige despite entreaties by those in support. While the supporters of Ihedioha wanted those who came for the Ezuruezu meeting to support, followers of other candidates who are of Mbaise extraction opposed the motion thereby leading to a shouting match that almost led to a free-for-all.

However, one interesting aspect was when the claimant to the SDP ticket Mr Okey Eze and Mr Stanley Amuchie who is laying claim to the APGA ticket tried to kick against Ihedioha’s adoption and opted that the Guber candidates from Mbaise be allowed to run, adding that issue of adoption shouldn’t come in. it was at that point that Chief Casmir Anyanwu who claims to be the authentic candidate of SDP an Mbaise indigene too cut in to state that Eze has no locus to discuss issue of governorship because he does not have any party ticket since that of SDP he is claiming belongs to him (Casmir Anyanwu).

Trumpeta also learnt that Stanley Amuchie was told off and urged to relax his contest against Ihedioha since the APGA ticket is in the kitty of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume. Efforts by Amuchie to prove that he is worthy to contribute was rebuffed under the condition that he should first win Araraume in court before coming in to make further claims about the governorship race.

Okey Eze was also asked to be sure of his ticket since Casmir Anyanwu has upper hand in the struggle for who picks the SDP governorship ticket.

Trumpeta was however informed that because of the unsure nature of the court cases trailing the candidacy of Eze and Amuchie for SDP and APGA respectively, they were not considered in the concensus candidate issue.

Meanwhile, the dust raised by the adoption is yet to rest as counter claims and allegations continue to trail the exercise.