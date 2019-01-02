Tension in Imo Over Attacks On Campaign Billboards

By Okey Alozie

As the 2019 general election draws nearer, tension is mounting in Imo State as clash of party supporters becomes imminent over destruction of campaign billboard.

Our reporter who moved round the state observed that there is tension hovering the state as various groups believed to be party supporters destroy billboards in almost all the Local Government Areas of Imo.

The worst hit is the billboards that belongs to Chief Emeka Ihedioha and that of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, as well as those of APGA and APC candidates.

And Ishinweke, the headquarters of Ihitteuboma Local Government Area, PDP billboards and that of Action Alliance (AA) were destroyed. The same thing took place at Obowo LGA and other parts of Okigwe zone.

It is suspected that politicians working against Ihedioha and Uche Nwosu were the ones responsible for the act.

Along Bank road Portharcourt and Worldbank Estate, our reporter also gathered that billboards were destroyed, even political posters were removed by unidentified youths who were suspected to have been hired for the cause.

At the oil producing areas of the state, accusations and counter accusations have become the order of the day at Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta LGAs.

Trumpeta noticed that many billboards belonging to candidates and parties have been torn along Porthacourt road and Agwa Junction along Ekekwuru-Izombe roads.