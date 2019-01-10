 I Am Not In Dispute With Okorocha- Says Ibediro

The love lost between the Imo State governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha and National Organizing Secretary of APC, Barr Emma Ibediro has taking another shape with increased bickering.

Okorocha and Ibediro had been political soul mates until recently when the problems of APC put miles away for now. Their problem is not unconnected to the decision of the APC national officer to keep to the candidates of APC other than those Okorocha favoured for the 2019 election.

Trumpeta learnt that even as the governor is yet to make any official statement concerning the attitude of Ibediro concerning the support of APC governorship candidate Senator Hope Uzodinma, there are tactical manoveures at withdrawing his influence at the home front.

Apart from taking measures to downplay his personality at the state level, especially his Onuimo LGA, this newspaper, has it on good authority that official state government vehicles entrusted in his care as a government appointee has been forcefully withdrawn.

Earlier, a text message suspected to be from Government House, Owerri authorities was sent to APC members not to attend the New Year meeting Ibediro organized in Onuimo. The National Organizing Secretary of APC who confirmed this incident expressed disappointment over the attitude of those who may have been behind the act adding that as the highest political holder of APC party machinery in Imo State, his wishes to get respect than tackles from certain quarters.

To worsen the situation, it was gathered that Ibediro was reportedly snubbed by the Governor when he visited Govt. House recently while a quit notice has been placed at his official residence at the commissioners’ quarters ordering him to pack out of the premises immediately.

Available sources however revealed that Ibediro who got a reprieve through the APC National Chairman. Comrade Adams Oshiomole in terms of vehicle provision after the government cars were withdrawn has gone further to advice the APC members in the state to be mindful of their activities to avoid playing double standard in 2019 election since only candidates of the party deserve their votes.

National Organizing Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Barr Emma Ibediro has given an indication that he is not against the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, even as the state government intensifies moves against him.

Moments after the last edition of the newspaper where reasons why Ibediro is backing APC governorship candidate, Hope Uzodinma against Okorocha’s favoured candidate, Uche Nwosu of AA were stated, the APC NOS has reacted that he has nothing personal against Okorocha.

Ibediro before he was elected had served Okorocha’s government in various capacities warranting the support he got for the office from Okorocha’s Rescue Mission members now AA compliant.

Speaking to our correspondent on phone, Ibediro states that there is no troubles between him and the governor or even his camp. He went further to state that they have good relationship.

