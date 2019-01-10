2019:Araraume, Promises Economic Recovery For Imo

Tunji Adedeji

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has assured Imo people that the realization of the desired positive change in all sectors of the state will manifest by May 29th, 2019 when his administration commences its recovery process if elected.

Araraume said this yesterday while briefing journalists about his governorship ambition at his country home in isiebu, Isiala Mbano council area of Imo state.

The APGA candidate predicted that Imo State socio-economic status would receive a boost with efforts of his administration if given a chance in the fourth coming general election.

Araraume also promised to pay arrears of pensioners and gratuities owed retired civil servants in the state, while promising to cancel all illegal deductions from the salaries of workers.

He said his desire to govern the state is based on the need to solve the numerous problems facing the people of the state.

According to him,”Imo is the only state where you don’t have functional general hospital. What makes up hospital is equipment and personnel not buildings. Imo requires concerted efforts by those who meant well for the state “He said.

Senator Araraume pointed out that it will be disastrous for Ndi-Imo to allow an incompetent person who has no respect for role of law take over governorship from Gov Rochas Okorocha going by the level of decay in Imo state.

He promised that if elected the next governor, Imo state will be the first to pay workers salary and pensioner’s arrears and gratuity.

He further stated that Imo workers should be the first to receive salary if we take away corruption elements in the state.

He however, urged the people of Imo state to keep faith with APGA, assuring that he will not defect to any other party if elected the governor but would build a strong party that they can be used to negotiate power at the centre.

He promised to strengthen security agencies in the state to ensure security of lives and properties in order to create a conducive environment for business and development.

The governorship hopeful said APGA in Southeast has a good reference going by the performance of the Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano but Action Alliance, AA and few other political parties is not in existence in southeast.

Senator Araraume who vowed to give special attention to the teaming unemployed youths and ensure 50 percent youths constitutes his cabinet if elected pointed out that the state has not made much progress for 12 years, stressing that Imo state today is not the type we should be proud of.

The soft spoken governorship candidate said the situation is so critical that the question every electorate in Imo should ask is who among all the candidates has the capacity to liberate the state.

He said Imo electorates should take a cursory look at the pedigree, capacity, content, businesses, families, performance of all candidates vying for the plum job and ask themselves, who can do this job after the outgoing Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

He enjoined Imolites to vote for him and all candidates of his party APGA for the state to witness great growth.