Nwosu Reaffirms Support for Buhari Says: I’m not party to the pact with CUPP to support Atiku

Gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), in Imo State, Uche Nwosu has reaffirmed his support for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari in this year’s Presidential election.

Nwosu dissociated himself, associates and supporters from any arrangement brokered by the AA with the Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) to back the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar prior to his joining the AA.

Nwosu’s stance is contained in a statement endorsed by Jones FCC Onwuasoanya, Director of Media and Publicity, Uche Nwosu Campaign Organization.

The candidate said his decision to support the President is borne out of good conscience, patriotism and a genuine desire to move the country forward.

He declared that no amount of intimidation will compel him to change his stance.

He further directed his supporters in Imo State and across the country to continue to campaign vigorously for the re- election of President Buhari, as that is the best deal for Nigeria at this point in time.

The statement reads inter alia; “As much as Ugwumba Uche Nwosu remains the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, he reserves the right as a free citizen of Nigeria to freedom of choice, association and movement. To this end, he will not turn back on his support for President Muhammadu Buhari, which started long before he joined the Action Alliance. We also wish to put it on record that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu and his supporters are not and will never be part of the CUPP and whatever decisions reached by the group is not binding on him and his supporters”.

Nwosu assured that President Buhari will not only win in Imo State in the forthcoming general election but also win with an unprecedented landslide.